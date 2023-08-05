Why Hunter Biden’s Former Business Associate Dampened House GOP Probe of the Biden Family

House Republicans touted Hunter Biden’s former business partner as a smoking-gun witness who could connect President Joe Biden to his son’s foreign business dealings and reveal an influence peddling scheme.

But an official transcript of Devon Archer’s closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee this week lacks proof that President Biden capitalized on his son’s business endeavors.

Still, a waft of smoke lingers.

Archer’s testimony does not implicate Hunter Biden in any specific wrongdoing. But the former friend and associate of the president’s son spoke at length with committee attorneys about the value the Biden family name brought to their business transactions.

“Obviously, the brand carried,” Archer told staff lawyers on the House Oversight Committee, one of three House panels investigating the Bidens.

But Archer, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma at the same time as Hunter Biden, did not cite specific evidence of trading on the Biden brand. He said he was not aware of Hunter ever asking his father to make specific foreign policy decisions or take action on behalf of his son’s business interests.

Republicans have described Archer’s testimony as proof of a “pay to play” scandal — as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., characterized it — and “influence peddling” in which the son “sold Joe Biden,” as Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., framed it.

Archer testified that he and Hunter Biden would lure potential business clients with their “unique understanding of D.C. and how it operates” and that having a Biden involved helped.

“It wasn’t as specific as, okay, you know, just down to individuals or, you know, the vice president's son,” Archer said.

Republicans were interested in hearing from Archer because he and the Biden son were business partners in an equity fund and served together on the board of Burisma. They aren’t the only investigators who’ve contacted Archer.

In December 2020, Archer received a grand jury subpoena in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden led by U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss.

“He answered questions in a voluntary proffer. And then he testified pursuant to an immunity order in the grand jury,” Archer’s attorney Matthew Schwartz, told Oversight Committee lawyers.

Archer, a convicted felon, got into legal trouble years ago for the fraudulent sale of tribal bonds and is expected to report to prison soon for his one-year sentence.

Burisma

Oversight lawyers focused much of their questioning on Burisma, where Archer and Hunter served on the board and were paid $1 million a year each by the Ukrainian firm, according to bank records in the committee’s possession. Archer said those payments covered expenses, in addition to payment for their work.

Republicans have long suggested Hunter Biden was not qualified to serve on the Burisma board but got the post because his father was vice president at the time.

Archer, through his own connections in the private equity sector, was first asked to join the Burisma board in March 2014 by Aleksander Kwasniewski, the former president of Poland who also served on the board. He testified that Hunter Biden was brought on shortly after to serve as a legal counsel for Burisma, which lasted for a few months before he was offered a board position.

Archer was not privy to the circumstances of Biden’s elevation to the board. But he said Hunter had developed a relationship with Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky and the company’s corporate secretary Vadym Pozharskyi, noting, “I think they had a different design.”

At the time, Hunter Biden worked at Boies Schiller – the same international law firm Archer is now using for his legal representation – on corporate governance issues, which is what he was brought on to help Burisma with, Archer testified.

Hunter Biden never “overtly” talked about using his father to provide value to Burisma but would indirectly use the Biden brand as “defensive leverage,” Archer said.

Democratic lawyers on the Oversight Committee asked Archer during the private interview if it’s fair to say Hunter Biden was selling the illusion of access to his father, and Archer said “yes.”

The minority counsel also asked about a line in an email – one of the exhibits the committee used to question Archer – from Hunter Biden that said Burisma needs “to know in no uncertain terms that we will not and cannot intervene directly with domestic policymakers, and that we need to abide by FARA and any other U.S. laws in the strictest sense across the board."

FARA is the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires individuals or businesses working within the United States on behalf of foreign interests to register with the government. Many House Republicans, including Chairman Comer, have said they believe Hunter Biden violated FARA and should be prosecuted for not registering as a foreign agent.

Archer said Hunter Biden employed other strategists, including registered lobbyists who could legally interface with U.S. government officials, to conduct work for Burisma.

“I don't think he was looking to break any laws,” he said. While Hunter Biden “was always trying to avoid that,” Archer said, he was also “trying to prove value. So it was this element of, like, signals.”

Asked how he knew the then U.S. vice president’s son would bring value to Burisma, Archer said, “It's how this town works as an outsider looking in.”

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, arrives for closed-door testimony with the House Oversight Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

No Knowledge of Bribes

Archer said he had no knowledge of Joe Biden ever being involved with Burisma.

The Democrats’ lawyers also asked Archer about a sensitive FBI form containing allegations about bribes between Burisma and the Bidens.

The confidential source cited as the basis for those claims describes a conversation with Zlochevsky, Burisma’s owner, discussing his company potentially acquiring or merging with a U.S. company, which, according to the source, could involve $5 million payments to the Bidens.

Archer said he is unaware of any $5 million payments to any Biden family member. He said he interpreted Zlochevsky to be showing off.

“In Ukraine, in Russia they brag about how much – they brag about bigger bribes than they actually give,” Archer said.

A document provided to the House during the first impeachment investigation of former President Donald Trump cites Zlochevsky denying he or anyone from Burisma ever had contact with Joe Biden or people working for him “during Hunter Biden’s engagement.”

Archer also dismissed a narrative that Joe Biden, during his vice presidency, pushed for a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma to be fired to help the company. He said he was unaware of Zlochevsky or Vadym, the corporate secretary, asking Hunter for help regarding the prosecutor’s investigation.

“Zlochevsky spoke very little English,” Archer said, and neither Hunter nor Vadym ever talked to him about the prosecutor.

The narrative Archer said he heard from others was that the prosecutor was “under control” and Zlochevsky and Burisma were likely to get off with “slap on the wrist.” Thus, the firing of the prosecutor and a potential new investigator could be bad for Burisma, he said he heard but could not substantiate.

Archer said he was “left out” of conversations regarding the corporate governance issues because his portfolio involved other tasks like helping Burisma expand into new markets.

Phone Calls and Dinners

Archer testified that during his decade-long business and personal relationship with Hunter Biden that there were roughly 20 occasions when Hunter spoke on the phone with his father around business associates.

Some were incoming calls from Joe Biden, who Archer said checked in with his son daily, and sometimes Hunter would put his father on speaker to say hello. Archer described the conversations simply as “general niceties.”

Archer also attended a few dinners with Hunter Biden and business associates where then vice president Joe Biden showed up. One was a birthday dinner and another was a gathering related to the World Food Programme. Archer said he did not recall any business being discussed at either.

Republicans have hyped up the phone calls and dinners as evidence that now President Joe Biden lied when he claimed he has not talked to his son about his business dealings.

Archer’s testimony doesn’t support that claim.

“There was not a specific time that I witnessed a, you know, specific business deal or business dealings or, you know, specifics about any kind of financial stuff,” he said.

GOP counsel questioned Archer about two wire transfers attendees of the birthday dinner made to an account associated with his and Hunter’s equity fund that occurred soon before the dinner.

A $3.5 million wire transfer was for a real estate transaction Hunter Biden was not involved with, which was sent to the wrong account, Archer said.

The other $142,300 payment came from a company connected to Kenes Rakishev, a prominent businessman in Kazakhstan, for an "expensive car" for Hunter, Archer said.

Archer said the car was a "Fisker first and then a Porche" but that details were "a little foggy."

But Archer did not know the circumstances behind that transaction and did not connect it to Joe Biden and Rakishev attending the same dinner soon after.

“That's a business matter between them,” he said of the car payment from Rahishev to Hunter. “I don't know why.”