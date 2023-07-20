Why Democrats Are Already Outspending Republicans in 2024 Races

Senate Democrats, who have raised massive sums for their reelection campaigns, have invested heavily in the digital space, whether it be ads, consulting fees, or acquiring new donors, according to an analysis of second-quarter campaign finance data by The Messenger.

Meanwhile, Republican incumbents have made similar investments, but not on the level of their Democratic counterparts. GOP candidates this quarter invested in more traditional campaign tools like direct mail and fundraising efforts.

Vulnerable Democratic incumbents like Montana Sen. Jon Tester, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, as well as Senate hopefuls like Reps. Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego, have also invested heavily in marketing themselves in digital spaces.

Democrats may need every last dollar next year -- they are defending 23 seats and the slimmest possible Senate majority.

But while conventional wisdom says campaigns are won and lost on the TV airwaves, digital advertising is increasingly important to build and emphasize a candidate’s brand.

Joshua Karp, a veteran Democratic strategist and partner at Liftoff campaigns, told The Messenger that the strength of grassroots donor networks is one reason why Democrats have been successful in recent years.

“The grassroots donations don’t simply fall out of the sky,” Karp said. “Campaigns have to work to reach those donors, to make compelling asks of them, and to make sure that the opportunity to donate is connected to making a real difference on the issue that affects people’s lives.”

“This is hard work,” he continued. “It is expensive in its early phases, but cycle after cycle, we see it paying off in big wins for Senators.”

Spend Money To Make Money

As the old saying goes: one needs to speculate to accumulate.

Look no further than California Rep. Adam Schiff, who seeks to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff outraised every Senate candidate — incumbent or non-incumbent — in the second fundraising quarter spanning April through the end of June, hauling in $8.3 million. He entered July with a whopping $29.8 million cash on hand, more than any current presidential contender.

But he also spent the most money. The campaign reported spending almost $3.4 million. A third of Schiff’s campaign spending this quarter — around $1.1 million — was towards digital advertising and text message services.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents, raised $5 million. His campaign spent roughly $783,000 on “digital acquisition” — which for campaigns means attracting and retaining new, small-dollar donors that power campaigns in the 21st century.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey a stalwart in Pennsylvania politics, spent nearly $407,000 on digital acquisition and digital consulting.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester, another vulnerable Democratic incumbent, spent around $560,000 on digital media. Another vulnerable Democratic incumbent, Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, spent $335,000 on “online consulting.”

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego outraised his political rival, Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, $3.1 million to $1.6 million. His campaign invested over $574,000 combined on digital ads, digital consulting services, and digital fundraising services. The investments Gallego has made in digital advertising have paid off so far — the $1.7 million Gallego raised from unitemized contributions, or donations under $200, was more than Sinema hauled in all of last quarter.

Kyle Tharp, who tracks and writes about digital advertising for his FWIW newsletter, said that incumbent Democrats like Tester and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, as well as Gallego, have been aggressively targeting voters through digital advertisements — and not just for fundraising appeals.

“Democrats have continued really early in the cycle are running advertising promoting their records,” he told The Messenger. “I mean, they’re doing a ton of grassroots fundraising, don’t get me wrong, but they’re using a more holistic approach to digital advertising and online engagement.”

Republican Spending Looks Different

The 2024 Senate map has 23 Democrats defending seats while Republicans only have to defend eleven. While GOP incumbents have started to invest in their digital programs, Republican challengers have been slow out of the gate.

Tharp, who closely tracks Facebook ad spending, noted that new GOP Senate candidates like retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy in Montana, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Virginia Republican Hung Cao did not run any ads on Facebook asking for donations on the days they launched their respective campaigns.

“Spending isn’t everything. Particularly digital spending isn’t everything,” he said. “But it shows like, do the campaigns have the infrastructure in place to be successful? What are their priorities in terms of tactics to reach voters?”

Republicans, Tharp says, “seem to only see digital advertising as an ATM for small donor donations. And when that’s dried up, they stop investing.”

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Democrats have limited offensive opportunities, but three incumbents could face competitive races in the right circumstances — Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz raised the most money out of any Republican incumbent, hauling in around $3.4 million. Of the $1.8 million Cruz’s campaign spent, roughly $400,000 went towards “fundraising phone calls,” while $282,000 was spent on digital consulting, web services, and texting services. Tharp said that Cruz is an exception in GOP politics and has a “sophiscated operation,” due to his established brand and his past presidential campaign, and has spent the last few years cultivating a large e-mail list.

Hawley, seeking his second term in the Senate, raised $1.5 million and spent $1.1 million. Roughly $412,000 went to “postage,” and his campaign spent another $254,000 on “printing.” Spending on direct mail dwarfed the $69,000 that Hawley’s campaign spent on digital fundraising this quarter. Hawley, who saw a major uptick in donations after the January 6 insurrection, was able to grow his e-mail list after he objected to the certification of the Electoral College results.

Scott, who won the closest Senate race in the country in 2018, paid the GOP firm OnMessage roughly $668,000 — and just under $344,000 of that was for digital fundraising. OnMessage has been with Scott since the beginning of his political career in 2010.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who is aiming to defeat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, appears to be keeping his powder dry and hasn’t spent a dime on advertising, according to his most recent fundraising disclosure. Other challengers, like former car dealership owner Bernie Moreno, has spent roughly $68,000 on digital advertising this quarter.