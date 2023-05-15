Why Biden Can’t Win With Either Side on Immigration

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – For 38-year-old asylum-seeker Alen, the journey from Cuba to the United States-Mexico border was already long and arduous. Then he was forced to wait in the border city of Reynosa to get an appointment with border patrol officials to hear his case.

An extended wait occurred despite the Biden administration rolling out a new mobile app, CBP One, designed to help streamline the process for the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border as Title 42, which had allowed for migrants to be quickly expelled, came to an end.

Alen, who declined to give his last name out of fear it would hurt his case, ended up having to wait almost a month to secure an appointment at a port of entry, which is now required to seek asylum under a new Biden policy, before he was finally able to board a bus from McAllen, Texas, to Tampa, Florida, to unite with his family.

For Democrats, it’s an example of Biden making asylum-seekers jump through too many hoops. For Republicans, it’s an example of Biden not doing enough to prevent migrants from traveling to the border in the first place.

This is the no-win situation Biden faces on immigration, an issue that has long vexed Washington politicians. The president is facing sharp backlash from all sides as he’s implemented his solutions for the southern border, with progressives criticizing him for moving too far to the right and conservatives – along with some moderates – urging him to go even further by reinstating Trump-era policies.

It has become one of Biden’s biggest political weaknesses as he launches his reelection campaign. And without the help of a divided Congress, there’s only so much he will be able to do to overhaul the immigration system ahead of 2024.

“The administration is caught between a rock and a hard place,” said Arturo Sarukhán, a former ambassador to Mexico for the U.S. “We're going to continue to play kick-the-can-down-the-road with migration policy, unless there is a structural comprehensive attempt to rethink the United States’ immigration policy paradigm.”

The background: As Title 42 neared expiration, the Biden administration announced a new rule last week that limited access to asylum, requiring migrants to meet a specific set of criteria, including booking an appointment through the CBP app. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that border agents had seen a 50 percent drop in migrant crossings at the southern border since Title 42 ended.

What progressives are saying: Some on the left have said Biden’s narrow regulations are tantamount to an “asylum ban.”

“This is the last thing that we expected, right? This asylum ban is not that different from what Trump imposed, did not expect this,” Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center, said in an interview. “He not only broke his promise, but he's really lifting some of the most egregious illegal policies from the Trump administration.”

Mayorkas has pushed back against “asylum ban” accusations.

"We have a humanitarian obligation as well as a matter of security to cut the ruthless smugglers out. That is a responsibility of government and we are doing that,” Mayorkas said during an interview with ABC News. “It is not a ban at all.”

What conservatives are saying: In an interview with The Messenger, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) accused Biden of creating an emergency at the border with a lack of action.

“Everything the President's done, has not only made it worse, but then they go and try to mislead the American people,” Scalise said.

Biden’s administration has maintained they’ve done all they can do on immigration, attempting to put the onus on Congress.

“The President is using the tools that he has in front of him to deal with this issue,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. “And he'll continue to do that, but we have to have Congress acting.”

What the polls are saying: Biden has consistently received low marks from the public on immigration. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, just 26 percent of Americans approved of his handling of immigration, lower than any other issue outside of corruption. Broken down along partisan lines, 55 percent of Democrats, 24 percent of independents and 4 percent of Republicans approved of his handling of the issue.

Looking to 2024: Democrats are urging the party to tackle the issue head on and avoid ceding the debate to Republicans heading into the next election.

“You can’t win a debate that you're not having,” said Clarissa Martinez De Castro, vice president of the Latino Vote Initiative at UnidosUS. “They need to get out there with a very coherent message about what they're doing and what they're trying to achieve.”

It’s an issue that will resonate well beyond the border. McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, a Republican, warned that other cities, such as Chicago or New York, are now having to bear some of the weight of helping migrants — something that border communities have been doing for over a decade. He said that voters in those areas could start growing frustrated with those in Washington.

“They utilize this immigration issue to split up people to raise money and to politick,” Villalobos said in an interview. “I just wish they'd set politics aside and realize that this is a very serious and grave problem that's really causing a lot of issues.”

Nolan D. McCaskill contributed reporting.