Senate Republicans Mostly Shrug Off Another Potential Trump Indictment; at Least One Worries
'You can look at his rhetoric and say it was irresponsible, it was inflammatory, blah, blah blah... Was it incitement? I don’t think so,' said Sen. Josh Hawley
Unsurprised. Unaware. Unrelated?
Republican senators had mixed reactions Tuesday to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith this week informing him that he’s the target of a Jan. 6, 2021, grand jury investigation.
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, added that such letters “almost always” signal an arrest and indictment.
“Who’s surprised? I don’t think any of us are surprised,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told The Messenger. “I don’t know if it’ll be the last or if it’s just one of many more to come. We’ll see how this one plays out, just like all the rest, obviously.”
Another indictment would be the third of Trump’s campaign this cycle. He has pleaded not guilty to the Manhattan district attorney’s charges of falsifying business records as well as to federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
While Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., would only say he “appreciated … being apprised of it,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he hadn’t seen Trump’s post.
“I don’t even know who he’s getting indicted by,” added Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who told The Messenger as she headed to the Senate floor that she had “just read” about the likely indictment. “It’s a never-ending story.”
But Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 Senate Republican, expressed concern that if Trump — with his new legal woes — is the party's presidential nominee in 2024 that he'll hurt the party's chances of taking back the Senate.
Democrats hold a 51-49 majority, but Republicans have a favorable map, with three Democrats up for reelection in states Trump won in 2020.
“As you know,” Thune told reporters when asked about the looming possible indictment, “I’ve endorsed Tim Scott” for president.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said the pending third indictment is just another reason he thinks Republicans need someone besides Trump at the top of the ticket.
"We’re going to continue to get asked these questions between now and primary election day[s] and, if necessary, general election day, as long as he’s in the race," he said.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee and a former GOP leader, suggested the possibility of another Trump indictment is a question for the Department of Justice, not a senator.
“I’ll let them do their job,” he said.
Senate Republicans’ reactions were a lot more muted than their House counterparts. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for example, told The Messenger the looming indictment was “bullsh–t.” She later tweeted that Smith, the special counsel, was “a weak little b–ch for the Democrats.”
Still, like many House Republicans, Senate Republicans insisted more charges against Trump would be further evidence of a two-tiered justice system that benefits the Bidens but penalizes the Trumps.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, said President Joe Biden’s Justice Department was “going after his top political opponent,” echoing a popular refrain from Republicans.
“It’s just crazy to me,” Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said in an interview. “We’re in the heat of a presidential election. It looks pretty likely that Biden’s most likely opponent is Donald Trump, and now we have a second indictment coming from that president’s Department of Justice. Seems like it’s a pretty significant assault on democracy.”
Trump has leveraged previous indictments to boost his campaign coffers, and House Republicans have used their majority to investigate Biden, his son Hunter and top administration officials.
“I think there’s a lot of work that the House can do just to make sure that the integrity of the prosecution is fair,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said. “It’s an opportunity for the House to actually exercise their oversight.”
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., lamented that Biden’s DOJ is “stretching to try to throw everything [but] the kitchen sink at Trump.”
“It seems like every time this occurs he goes up in popularity, so if they’re trying to do it from a political angle, it looks like it’s backfiring,” he added.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a former state attorney general, told reporters that incitement was the only charge he could see Trump facing in relation to a Jan. 6 probe.
“You can look at his rhetoric and say it was irresponsible, it was inflammatory, blah, blah blah,” Hawley said. “Was it incitement? I don’t think so.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted to convict Trump in both impeachment trials, said: “I know that we do our best to try and fire up our base, but the reality is President Trump did a number of terrible things on January 6.”
