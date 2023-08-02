Trump’s ‘Co-Conspirator 6’ Speculation Becomes Washington’s Favorite Parlor Game

Credit Jack Smith with launching Washington’s newest parlor game of whodunit: A search for the political consultant labeled “Co-Conspirator 6” in Donald Trump’s indictment.

Get unmasked and suddenly the world knows that you have joined the ranks of Trump's former legal braintrust of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and John Eastman.

There's an added bonus too: The threat of your own indictment and outsized pressure to flip on the former president.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Trump’s adviser Boris Epshteyn had an email matching a description from the former president’s indictment. The previous evening, Trump’s former special assistant Mike Roman fired off a cryptic social media post seemingly addressing the rampant speculation that it’s him. The text of the tweet said “Kelly Green” and the hashtag #Eagles, a reaction to the team’s recently announced intentions to bring back throwback jerseys in their old colors.

Underneath that message, Roman posted a picture of the jersey with “6” and the name “Smith.”

The timing of the message raised eyebrows, with multiple Twitter users replying that Roman was “bragging” about being a co-conspirator and another reminding him of his right to remain silent.

Though Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith does indeed wear that number on his jersey, one could not help but notice that Roman posted the tweet well before the start of the NFL season — and at the crowning moment of Smith’s Justice Department investigation.

Smith’s spokesperson Peter Carr, who declined to comment, would not resolve the matter.

Here’s what to know about the controversy.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Epshteyn

A former Sinclair Broadcast Group pundit, Epshteyn served as a strategic adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign and remained close to the former president after the failed attempt to overturn the election.

The Times does not explicitly state that he’s “Co-Conspirator 6,” but the paper reviewed an email that Epshteyn sent to Giuliani, which allegedly “matches” one described in Trump’s indictment.

The indictment thinly veils Giuliani’s identity as “Co-Conspirator 1,” and the message appears in a section about the former New York City mayor’s role in the false electors scheme.

“Co-Conspirator 1 spoke with Co-Conspirator 6 regarding attorneys who could assist in the fraudulent elector effort in the targeted states, and he received from Co-Conspirator 6 an email identifying attorneys in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” the indictment states.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

According to The Times, Epshteyn sent Giuliani such a message, with the subject line “Attorneys for Electors Memo.”

“Dear Mayor, as discussed, below are the attorneys I would recommend for the memo on choosing electors,” the email reportedly said, followed by a list of lawyers in the same states specified in the indictment.

Epshteyn referred a press inquiry to Trump spokesman Steven Cheung, who did not respond to an email requesting comment. His attorney Todd Blanche did not respond to a press inquiry, either.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to give remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mike Roman

If Roman’s football-referencing tweet was a coy attempt to suggest he’s “Co-Conspirator 6,” there already was plenty of grist for such speculation.

In late June, CNN reported that Roman had been cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation through a proffer session, and Roman’s name popped up repeatedly in the report by the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Like Epshteyn, Roman had a direct line to Giuliani, and a key role in the plot to install fake Trump electors in states where President Joe Biden won the popular vote.

“A campaign operative named Michael Roman was also tapped for a major operational role in the fake elector effort,” the committee’s report declared.

In his capacity as Trump campaign’s director for Election Day Operations (EDO), Roman ran an “Electors Whip Operation,” where he created a tracker for electors in key states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the committee.

“Roman referred to others on this email as the ‘WHIP TEAM’ and directed them to fill out the spreadsheet, to update him on ‘what you have and what you need,’ and to plan on a call that evening,” the report states.

The Committee said that Roman asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination at his deposition, refusing to answer any substantive questions about his role in the fake-electors scheme.

Roman did not respond to a direct message on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

