Ron DeSantis: What to Know About His Family, Career and Life Before Politics

Background on of the Republican Party's leading presidential candidates

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party fundraiser on May 06, 2023, in Rothschild, Wis.Scott Olson/Getty Images

The 44-year-old Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has held second place in Republican primary polls since he entered the race.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, DeSantis was raised in a religious Catholic family, with an uncle who became a priest and an aunt who became a nun. It’s not clear how practicing DeSantis is now: He downplayed his faith until his presidential campaign, and while a Catholic priest officiated his wedding, DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World, a venue not allowed by the Catholic Diocese of Orlando.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that after "months of dodging the question" of his religious practices, DeSantis' office and a priest told the paper that he attends mass at several Catholic churches in and around Tallahassee.

Before Politics

DeSantis attended Yale University for his undergraduate degree, and went on to complete a degree at Harvard Law School. While still finishing his law degree, DeSantis entered the Navy, where he served until 2010. During his time in the Navy, DeSantis worked at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, where it has been alleged he oversaw the forced feeding of detainees.

After leaving the military, DeSantis worked briefly as a litigator, then ran for Congress in 2012. While in office, DeSantis made a name for himself as a staunch Trump ally, and when he decided to run for the Florida governorship in 2018, then-President Donald Trump endorsed him.

Challenging Trump

DeSantis has attempted to position himself as a successor to Trump, someone who can continue Trump’s policy objectives and can win the election to do so. While initially polling just behind Trump, DeSantis has fallen in the past few months.

Following a “campaign reset,” that involved firing 40% of his staff–including one staffer who reportedly created a pro-DeSantis that used Nazi imagery–DeSantis has been more critical of the former president, accusing him of not delivering on campaign promises and not setting a good example for children.

Now polling neck-and-neck with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, DeSantis’ campaign is hoping to reverse course and have a strong debate performance to move him back up in the polls.

