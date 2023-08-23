Who Is Chris Christie?

Chris Christie stands out from the pack of GOP 2024 hopefuls by being the most blunt and vocal critic of Donald Trump.

Once a supporter of the former president, Christie today says he would prosecute some of the cases Trump is facing in court himself.

A New Jersey native, Christie was the 55th governor of state, holding the position from 2010-2018. Before this though, he was a prosecutor.

Christie was appointed U.S. Attorney for New Jersey by George W. Bush, serving in that role from 2002-2008. He previously raised money for George W. Bush's presidential campaign.

As a prosecutor, Christie focused heavily on corruption cases and oversaw the indictments of over 130 elected and appointed officials. Among his cases, the then-attorney prosecuted Jared Kushner's father for tax evasion and lying to the FEC.

As New Jersey governor, Christie led his state through the devastating Hurricane Sandy in 2012. He would famously be pictured with then-President Barack Obama as the two worked closely together in the wake of the storm.

Despite their political differences, Christie repeatedly praised Obama for his support at the time.

"Listen, the president has kept every promise that he made," he told MSNBC in 2013.

The end of his time in office was mired in controversy thanks to the infamous Fort Lee lane closure, in which top officials in his administration shut down busy lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge as political retribution against a mayor.

This year is also not the first time Christie has had White House ambitions. He briefly ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, but suspended his campaign after just six months and a poor primary in New Hampshire.

"Today, I leave the race without an ounce of regret," he wrote on Facebook at the time. The then-governor came in sixth in New Hampshire with just 7% of the vote.

Once nicknamed "Big Boy" by George W. Bush, Christie's weight has become fodder for his critics, mainly Trump.

Christie fired back at Trump's persistent weight jokes by taunting him about not attending the first GOP primary debate.

"Look, I'll make it real easy for Donald Trump. You're such a big guy, such a tough guy, so full of it. You want me? I'll be on the stage in Milwaukee two weeks from tonight," he said.

The Republican secretly underwent lap band surgery in 2013 to control his weight, a procedure some of his own staff didn't know about until after the fact.

"My decisions about anything to do with my career are based upon what I think is best for me and best for my family," he said that year. "Whatever size I happen to be when I have to make a decision about what to do next in my career, i doubt that'll play any role or effect in what I decide to do."

Christie was blunt about his immediate plans leaving office, telling the New York Times in 2017, "I want to have fun, and I want to make money."

One of his first money-making ventures was being put on retainer as an advisor to DraftKings following his steadfast support for legalizing sports betting as governor.

He's also written a number of books, including 2019's Let Me Finish and 2021's Republican Rescue.

Christie has been married to his wife Mary Pat Foster since 1986 and they share four children.