White House Says Biden Will Veto Bill That Cancels Student Loan Relief

The White House said on Monday that it "strongly opposes" the resolution to cancel President Biden's student debt relief program, according to a statement.

If Congress were to pass the resolution, "the President would veto it," the statement said, adding that if the law went into effect, it "would weaken America’s middle class."

"This resolution is an unprecedented attempt to undercut our historic economic recovery and would deprive more than 40 million hard-working Americans of much-needed student debt relief," the statement continued.

The vast majority of the waived student loans "would go to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year, and no relief would go to any individual or household in the top 5 percent of incomes," the White House added.

Biden introduced the student loan relief program in August 2022. It was quickly met with back-and-forth court battles.

The House GOP introduced a resolution this past March that promises to nullify the rule issued by the Education department on in October of 2022, suspending federal student loan payments and discharging debt.