White House Threatens to Halt US Military Assistance to Niger After Coup

The Biden administration warned on Friday that the unfolding military coup in Niger could cause the United States to halt its military assistance for the country, which had been a lynchpin of U.S. counterterrorism operations in western Africa.

“A military takeover may cause the United States to cease security and other cooperation with the Government of Niger, jeopardizing existing security and non security partnerships,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a call on Friday afternoon. “Such a takeover would strengthen violent extremist organizations, undercut stability in the country, and exacerbate regional insecurity and violence.”

After taking power on Wednesday, the coup leaders on Friday declared General Abdourahamane Tchiani, previously commander of Niger’s presidential guards, as the new head of state. Niger’s internationally recognized president, Mohamed Bazoum, is apparently being detained, though his official account tweeted on Thursday that the country’s “hard-won achievements will be safeguarded.”

Kirby said that U.S. officials had had several conversations with Bazoum and that Defense Department officials had reached out to their counterparts in the Nigerien military, but could not say if there had been contacts between U.S. officials and Tchiani himself. He said the administration believes there is “still space for diplomacy” to resolve the crisis.

This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on July 26, 2023 shows Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane (C), spokesperson for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) speaking during a televised statement. ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP via Getty Images

More than 1,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Niger. CIA personnel are also known to use a base in Agadez, Niger to conduct drone flights. The little-discussed U.S. deployment in the country made headlines in 2017 when a joint U.S.-Nigerian patrol was ambushed by a local ISIS affiliate, killing four U.S. and four Nigerien troops.

Regional officials warn that jihadi militant activity in West Africa is expanding, with more than 1,800 terrorist attacks recorded in the first six months of 2023. This week’s events in Niger also mark the ninth military coup or takeover is West and Central Africa in the past three years.

Biden administration officials have not officially labeled what’s happening in Niger a “coup,” which under U.S. law would require the U.S. to halt military assistance to the country. In a press conference in New Zealand on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters, “Whether this constitutes a coup technically or not, I can’t say. That’s for the lawyers to say.”

In addition to local terrorist activity, U.S. officials have raised alarm about the increasingly prominent activities of Russia’s Wagner Group of behalf of government in West Africa, including in several countries bordering Niger. In a social media post on Friday, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who remains at large and apparently in Russia despite being technically exiled following his own uprising against the Russian government last month, praised the coup in Niger as “the struggle of the people of Niger with their colonizers” and touted Wagner’s security services.