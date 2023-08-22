White House Slams RNC for Criticism of Biden Petting Dog in Maui: ‘Classless’ - The Messenger
White House Slams RNC for Criticism of Biden Petting Dog in Maui: ‘Classless’

The president traveled to Maui, which was devastated by wildfires over the last few weeks on Monday to deliver remarks and meet with disaster response teams and survivors

Kayla Gallagher
President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he visits an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House on Monday fired back at the Republican National Committee after it took aim at President Joe Biden for getting "distracted" and petting a dog while touring the devastation done by wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

The RNC shared a post of Biden petting the dog, saying he had gotten "distracted."

"Biden gets distracted by a dog: 'That's some hot ground, man!'" the RNC Research X, formerly known as Twitter, account posted with a video of Biden petting the dog.

The White House fired back, pointing out that the president is interacting with a search team dog.

"He's petting one of the dogs that's working hard searching for remains so survivors who've lost loved ones can have closure," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates posted in response. "This criticism is classless and stupid."

The president traveled to Maui on Monday to deliver remarks and meet with disaster response teams and survivors.

Biden vowed to survivors that the government would provide the community with "everything" they need in order to rebuild.

"Today it’s burned, but it's still standing. Trees survive for a reason. I believe it's a … very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis," Biden said. "And for as long as it takes, we're going to be with you. The whole country will be with you."

