White House Slams RNC for Criticism of Biden Petting Dog in Maui: ‘Classless’

The White House on Monday fired back at the Republican National Committee after it took aim at President Joe Biden for getting "distracted" and petting a dog while touring the devastation done by wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
The RNC shared a post of Biden petting the dog, saying he had gotten "distracted."
"Biden gets distracted by a dog: 'That's some hot ground, man!'" the RNC Research X, formerly known as Twitter, account posted with a video of Biden petting the dog.
The White House fired back, pointing out that the president is interacting with a search team dog.
"He's petting one of the dogs that's working hard searching for remains so survivors who've lost loved ones can have closure," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates posted in response. "This criticism is classless and stupid."
- White House Says Biden ‘Didn’t Hear’ Maui Question After Blowback from ‘No Comment’
- Biden Heads to Maui as Wildfire Death Toll Climbs Higher
- Biden to Travel to Hawaii Next Week After Wildfires Devastated Maui
- Inside the Operation to Airlift 136 Rescue Pets Out of Maui After Devastating Wildfire
- FEMA Administrator Says No Biden Visit to Maui Scheduled, Wants to ‘Keep Focus’ on Rescue Efforts
- Over 100 Shelter Cats and Dogs Airlifted Out of Maui to Find New Homes in Oregon
The president traveled to Maui on Monday to deliver remarks and meet with disaster response teams and survivors.
Biden vowed to survivors that the government would provide the community with "everything" they need in order to rebuild.
"Today it’s burned, but it's still standing. Trees survive for a reason. I believe it's a … very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis," Biden said. "And for as long as it takes, we're going to be with you. The whole country will be with you."
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics