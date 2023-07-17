White House: Secret Service Investigation Into West Wing Cocaine Was ‘Thorough’

The Secret Service conducted a “thorough” investigation into the cocaine that was found earlier this month in the West Wing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday, in her first comments responding to the probe’s ending.

Jean-Pierre declined to answer whether President Joe Biden was satisfied with the results of the investigation, which the agency announced on July 13 was closed “due to a lack of physical evidence,” 11 days after the cocaine was found on July 2. She referred other questions to the Secret Service.

“What I will say is that the Secret Service did a thorough investigation,” she said. “That’s what we believe.”

The exterior of the White House in Washington, D.C. Caroline Purser/ Getty Images

Jean-Pierre said the White House was briefed on the outcome of the investigation and noted that the agency’s public statement referred to the substance being found in a heavily trafficked area.

In announcing its findings, the agency said laboratory results did not develop latent fingerprints and there was insufficient DNA for investigative comparisons. There was also no surveillance video footage that provided investigative leads. The statement said “hundreds of individuals" passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.

Shortly after the cocaine was discovered, Jean-Pierre said "the president thinks this is incredibly important to get to the bottom of this.” She declined on Monday to respond to a question about Biden’s reaction when he learned that the investigation did not end with a suspect.

“Look, I’m just not going to opine on this, not going to get into specifics on this," she said.