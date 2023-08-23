White House Says Trump’s New Tariff Plan Will Lead to ‘Higher Prices and Higher Inflation’

The White House on Wednesday slammed former President Donald Trump’s proposed trade policy that would impose massive new tariffs on imports to the United States.
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement that Biden “strongly opposes plans to hurt hardworking families with higher prices and higher inflation – as even economists who served in the Trump White House warn such an agenda would.”
“Combining a sweeping tariff tax on the middle class with more trickle-down tax welfare for rich special interests would stifle economic growth and fuel inflation,” Bates continues in the statement.
In an interview with Fox Business last week, Trump said that companies importing products to the United States should pay a 10% tax.
"That money would be used to pay off the debt. It's a massive amount of money,” Trump said.
Bates said the Biden administration is bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., “an unfulfilled promise from the last administration that this president is making a reality.”
Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, is forgoing the party's first primary debate in Milwaukee Wednesday. Instead, the former president sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will air at the same time
