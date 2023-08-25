White House Says Biden ‘Didn’t Hear’ Maui Question After Blowback from ‘No Comment’ - The Messenger
Politics.
White House Says Biden ‘Didn’t Hear’ Maui Question After Blowback from ‘No Comment’

Biden visited Maui on Monday, taking a break from his Lake Tahoe vacation, where he met with local leaders and first responders

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
US President Joe Biden waves while boarding Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada, on August 21, 2023, as he departs for Hawaii. The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders, survivors, and local officials following deadly wildfires in Maui.Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The White House says that President Joe Biden did not hear a question about Maui wildfires when he said "no comment" to a reporter earlier this month.

"He didn’t hear the question," Olivia Dalton, a deputy White House press secretary told the New York Times. "He absolutely didn’t say ‘no comment’ in relation to Maui. And in fact, he had already spoken to the nation about Maui at that point, in addition to being in daily contact with senior staff, FEMA and state officials as he marshaled a whole-of-government response to the fires."

Since the interaction on Aug. 13, days after fires scorched the Hawaiian island leaving more than 100 dead, a reporter shouted a question to Biden as was getting into a car during a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Biden faced backlash for his "no comment" response.

The White had also indicated right after the interaction that President Biden had not heard the reporter's question.

Republicans including former President Donald Trump and GOP presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the president for allegedly refusing to comment.

"Biden was on the beach while those people were suffering," DeSantis said during Wednesday's GOP debate. "He was asked about it and he said, 'No comment.' Are you kidding me? As somebody that’s handled disasters in Florida, you’ve got to be activated. You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to be present. You’ve got to be helping people who are doing this."

Biden visited Maui on Monday, taking a break from his Lake Tahoe vacation, where he met with local leaders and first responders.

"For as long as it takes, we're going to be with you. The whole country will be with you," Biden said during his remarks in Maui.

