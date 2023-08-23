White House Responds to Reported Death of Wagner Boss and Putin Foe Prigozhin: ‘If Confirmed, No One Should Be Surprised’

The White House said Wednesday that there should be “no surprise” over the reported death of the head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the White House has seen the reports of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death.

“If confirmed, no one should be surprised. The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now – it would seem -- to this,” Watson said in a statement.

Yevgeny Prigozhin Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Prigozhin, who led a failed mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago, was reportedly aboard a private jet that crashed Wednesday.

The private jet reported crashed in a region north of Moscow, according to Russia’s state owned Tass news agency.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the plane crash, according to the White House. He is currently on vacation at Lake Tahoe.