White House Responds to Reported Death of Wagner Boss and Putin Foe Prigozhin: ‘If Confirmed, No One Should Be Surprised’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

White House Responds to Reported Death of Wagner Boss and Putin Foe Prigozhin: ‘If Confirmed, No One Should Be Surprised’

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the reported plane crash, according to the White House

Published |Updated
Rebecca Morin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The White House said Wednesday that there should be “no surprise” over the reported death of the head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the White House has seen the reports of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death

“If confirmed, no one should be surprised. The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now – it would seem -- to this,” Watson said in a statement. 

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny PrigozhinMikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Prigozhin, who led a failed mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago, was reportedly aboard a private jet that crashed Wednesday.

The private jet reported crashed in a region north of Moscow, according to Russia’s state owned Tass news agency

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the plane crash, according to the White House. He is currently on vacation at Lake Tahoe.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.