Biden, McCarthy Reach Deal In Principle to Raise Debt Limit

The White House and House Republicans reached an agreement in principle Saturday to raise the debt ceiling after weeks of negotiations, as Washington’s leaders race to avoid a catastrophic default.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The tentative deal contains the following provisions, according to sources familiar with the talks, after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke over the phone twice Saturday to hammer out the final details.

Lift the debt limit through 2024.

Keep non-defense spending for the next fiscal year roughly flat and raise it by 1 percent the following year.

Increase defense and veterans' affairs funding.

Impose new work requirements for recipients of food stamps and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Claw back unspent funds from previous COVID-19 relief bills.

Rescind $10 billion in new enforcement funding for the IRS.

Measures designed to speed environmental reviews of energy products.

"The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want. That’s the responsibility of governing," Biden said in a statement. "And, this agreement is good news for the American people, because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost."

McCarthy said the text of the legislation would be posted on Sunday and that the House would aim to vote on it on Wednesday. He has said he will give members 72 hours to review any bill before voting on it. The House is scheduled to be in recess next week, but House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said members will likely be asked to return on Tuesday.

"I believe this is an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people," McCarthy said.

In the coming days, McCarthy will need to cobble together a bipartisan coalition in the GOP-controlled House to ensure the deal's passage. The bill would then need to pass the Democratic-led Senate.

Conservatives who who were pushing for steeper spending cuts to be linked to any deal to raise the debt ceiling were already voicing concerns in the days leading up to the agreement. And progressives have balked at cuts to non-defense programs and tighter work requirements for federal benefits.

“I don’t know how we couldn’t get a huge vote in the House for this,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said.

The White House is set to brief House Democrats on the deal at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.

Lawmakers were given some breathing room Friday afternoon when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the government would be unable to pay its bills by June 5. She had previously — and repeatedly — warned that a default could come as soon as June 1 absent congressional action.

Negotiations began in earnest on May 9, when Biden huddled with the top four congressional leaders after the GOP-controlled House passed a bill that tied a debt ceiling increase to spending cuts.



A week later, negotiations narrowed to the White House and House Republicans, with Biden tapping counselor Steve Richetti, budget director Shalanda Young and legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell to find a deal with McCarthy’s staff and Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.).

Stephen Neukam contributed.