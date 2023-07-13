White House Reporter Receives Warning Over Briefing Interruptions - The Messenger
White House Reporter Receives Warning Over Briefing Interruptions

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba was told that future interruptions of fellow journalists at White House briefings would result in suspension or loss of press credentials

Alec Dent
Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba has received a formal warning from the White House that he may lose his press privileges if his interruptions of press briefings continue.

Ateba posted the warning he received to Twitter on Wednesday.

“When members of the press impede briefings or other events by shouting over colleagues who have been called on for a question, or yelling over a White House official who is trying to respond to a question or present a briefing, all members of the press are harmed in their ability to report the news,” the letter reads.

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba (C) interrupts as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (not pictured), begins the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 20, 2023.
Simon Ateba interrupts Karine Jean-Pierre in White House press roomSAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Ateba has gained attention for his outbursts during White House press briefings when he demands to have a chance to ask a question, sometimes interrupting fellow journalists and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Ateba's membership with the White House Correspondents Association was not renewed in January, citing "repeated instances where your behavior violated the expectations for membership."

Ateba says the actions are discrimination because he is a journalist from Africa.

