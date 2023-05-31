The White House has declared the official start of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month in a statement Wednesday, just days before the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

This proclamation comes in the midst of states juggling legislation and legal issues regarding transgender athletes, access to gender-affirming care, book restrictions and the intersection between education and sexual orientation.

In 2023, there have been 45 laws enacted censoring school curriculum, restricting drag performances, and more, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

President Joe Biden's statement touched on the "unprecedented steps" the Biden Administration has taken in showing its support of sexual minorities including signing an Executive Order that urged federal agencies to combat the practice of "conversion therapy."

The administration also mentioned the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse and its efforts in creating a safer environment for LGBTQI+ youth online.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances, and threaten doctors’ offices and children’s hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community," the White House said.

Pride Month began after the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, was raided, resulting in six days of protests and violent clashes. This served as a the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States, and the efforts of those who fought for their rights are celebrated each June.

The Biden Administration emphasized the recognition of LGBTQI+ individuals and their rights as people who contribute to "the great diversity of the American people."

"This month and every month, let us celebrate the pride that powers the movement for LGBTQI+ rights and commit to doing our part to help realize the promise of America, for all Americans."