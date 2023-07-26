White House Press Secretary on Hunter Biden Case: He’s a ‘Private Citizen’ Dealing With a ‘Personal Matter’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefly addressed Hunter Biden's court case at the top of her press briefing Wednesday, saying the president's son is a "private citizen” dealing with a "personal matter."

“As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” said Jean-Pierre. “This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump.”

Jean-Pierre’s comments came as news broke that Hunter Biden's plea agreement with the Justice Department was on hold. He had initially accepted a plea deal, in which he was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for not facing more serious charges related to alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is hearing Biden's case, did not agree to the plea deal.

Jean-Pierre directed further questions to the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s lawyers.