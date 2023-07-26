White House Press Secretary on Hunter Biden Case: He’s a ‘Private Citizen’ Dealing With a ‘Personal Matter’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefly addressed Hunter Biden's court case at the top of her press briefing Wednesday, saying the president's son is a "private citizen” dealing with a "personal matter."
“As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” said Jean-Pierre. “This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump.”
Jean-Pierre’s comments came as news broke that Hunter Biden's plea agreement with the Justice Department was on hold. He had initially accepted a plea deal, in which he was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for not facing more serious charges related to alleged illegal possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is hearing Biden's case, did not agree to the plea deal.
- Biden Would Not Pardon Hunter, White House Says
- White House Declines To Comment On Hunter Biden Text Message From Whisteblower Testimony
- Why Hunter Biden is No Joe Citizen
- Fox News Host Debunks Claim White House Cocaine Belonged to Hunter Biden: ‘There Is No Way’
- White House Press Secretary Defends Use of ‘Mega MAGA’ Republicans in Briefings
Jean-Pierre directed further questions to the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s lawyers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics