White House Official Says No Chance 14th Amendment Will Be Used in Debt Fight

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo gave the clearest indication the 14th Amendment isn't an option when it comes to the White House strategy on the debt ceiling fight.
Appearing on “CNN This Morning” with Poppy Harlow, Adeyemo reiterated what the White House said earlier in the week: that the 14th Amendment "can't solve our challenges."
Some Senate Democrats have pushed Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment as a way to circumvent the debt ceiling negotiations. Negotiators have been put under more pressure as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen floated June 1 as a date the U.S. could default on its debts.
The 14th Amendment states that the “validity of the public debt” cannot be questioned.
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
- Biden Considers 14th Amendment While Urging Republicans to Move on Debt Ceiling
- Group of Senate Democrats Ask Biden To Prepare to Use 14th Amendment In Debt Limit Fight
- White House: 14th Amendment Won’t ‘Deal With’ Debt Ceiling Problem
- Democrats Unload on House GOP Amid Debt Limit Standoff
Adeyemo said the way forward is raising the debt ceiling -- what has happened the "78 other times." “We don't have a plan B that allows us to meet the commitments that we've made to our creditors, to our seniors, to our veterans, to the American people. The only plan we have is the only one that's worked for 200 years in this country.”
Harlow pushed Adeyemo for a more concrete answer on invoking the 14th Amendment, following up her debt ceiling question by asking if he was simply saying “no” to the possibility.
“I think the president and the secretary have been very clear that that will not solve our problems now, so yes, that is a no,” he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics