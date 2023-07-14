White House: Iowa’s ‘Extreme’ Abortion Ban Will Deny Life-Saving Care

The White House responded on Friday to Iowa’s newly signed ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, saying the “extreme” law will penalize health care providers and deny life-saving care.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the law takes away a woman’s right to choose. She said President Joe Biden's administration would continue to defend access to reproductive health care and fight attempts to pass a national abortion ban following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“Iowa’s new law will penalize health care providers and cause delays and denials of health and life-saving care,” Jean-Pierre said. “While Republican elected officials advance dangerous laws, President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the majority of Americans who believe personal health care decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, not politicians, and will continue to call on Congress to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the legislation on stage Friday at the Family Leadership Summit, a major event in Des Moines drawing conservatives and half a dozen GOP presidential candidates.

The law faces an immediate legal challenge on its constitutionality. If allowed to take effect, it would prohibit nearly all abortions once a heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. The law replaces Iowa’s current 20-week ban and includes certain exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and the endangerment of the life of the pregnant woman.

The White House is fighting Republicans at the state level and in Congress on abortion, an issue that will dominate the 2024 presidential election after the Supreme Court’s reversal last year of constitutional abortion rights.

The GOP-led House on Friday passed a $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes an amendment to block the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing certain abortion-related travel expenses for service members. The amendment threatens final passage of the legislation.

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last year has led to greater abortion restrictions in Republican-led states. Georgia is the only state currently enforcing a six-week ban, though similar bans await court rulings in other states.

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, backs national abortion restrictions, saying last month that there is “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the federal government and states both have a role on the issue.