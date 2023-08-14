White House: GOP Keeps ‘Turning Up Documents and Witnesses’ That Prove Joe Biden ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the House Republican-led investigation into Hunter Biden Monday, saying lawmakers have only proven so far that President Joe Biden "did nothing wrong."

"Month after month, year after year, they have been investigating every single angle of this and looking for any evidence to back their allegations," Jean-Pierre said at Monday's White House press briefing.

"They keep turning up documents and witnesses showing that the president wasn't involved, never discussed these business dealings, and did nothing wrong," she continued.

Republicans, she added, have "zero evidence showing otherwise."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 14, 2023. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Jean-Pierre also referred questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Department of Justice's Hunter Biden investigation to the department and the younger Biden's counsel. She added the president is "proud" of his son and his journey from addiction.

Republicans allege Joe Biden was involved in his son's foreign business dealings while he was serving as vice president, which he's repeatedly denied.

A number of witnesses have offered testimony to congressional Republicans, including former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer. Arched testified that Hunter Biden on several occasions put his father on speakerphone during meetings, but that he never discussed business.

According to Archer, Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father's office.