White House Counsel Who Advised Biden on COVID, Infrastructure Leaving
Politics.
White House Counsel Who Advised Biden on COVID, Infrastructure Leaving

'Stuart Delery has been a trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking since Day One of my Administration,' Biden said in a statement

Kayla Gallagher
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen (2nd L) speaks as Acting Associate Attorney General Stuart Delery (R) and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder (L) look on during a news conference to make a major financial fraud announcement February 3, 2015 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stuart Delery, the top lawyer for the White House, is leaving next month after nearly three years of service to the Biden administration.

The lawyer helped advise the president on the pandemic, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, and GOP investigations.

"Stuart Delery has been a trusted adviser and a constant source of innovative legal thinking since Day One of my Administration," Biden said in a statement Thursday.

Delery joined Biden's legal team during the president's transition into the White House in November 2020. He served as deputy counsel until he was promoted to top counsel after Biden's first counsel, Dana Remus, left.

Biden said Delery, who is the first openly gay person to be on White House counsel, has been an "integral" part of his Administration and legal team.

"I extend my thanks to Stuart and his family for his service," Biden said.

