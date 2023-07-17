White House Calls RFK Jr.’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory ‘Vile’

The White House condemned a conspiracy theory shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that COVID-19 “ethnically targeted” white and Black people, labeling his remarks as "vile."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that while she was being careful to not comment on Kennedy, who is running for president as a Democrat, she added that it’s the duty of the White House to speak out against claims like that more broadly.

“The claims made on that tape is false,” she said during the White House press briefing on Monday about a video of Kennedy's remarks that was released over the weekend. “It is vile, and they put our fellow Americans in danger.”

Kennedy falsely said in his remarks that “Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese” are the “most immune” to COVID-19, which was quickly met with widespread criticism.

“If you think about the racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories that come out of saying those types of things, it's an attack on our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans,” Jean-Pierre said.

President Joe Biden, along with his White House and reelection campaign, have largely steered clear of commenting on Kennedy, who is mounting a long-shot challenge to him in the Democratic presidential primary. Kennedy has promoted other COVID conspiracies and has been a vocal anti-vaccine activist.

The White House earlier this year announced a first-ever national strategy to combat antisemitism that called for raising awareness, and new initiatives to protect Jewish communities.

Following his comments, Kennedy was criticized by several family members, including his sister, Kerry Kennedy.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday that he does not agree with Kennedy's comments, but that he won't "censor" the Democrat ahead of his expected congressional testimony this week.

Kennedy is one of three witnesses scheduled to testify Thursday at a hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government , which will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans.