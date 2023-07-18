White House Calls Reports That Texas Troopers Pushed Migrants Into River and Denied Them Water ‘Abhorrent’
The troops are working as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star initiative
The White House on Tuesday called reports that Texas state troopers were ordered to deny asylum seekers water and push migrants into the Rio Grande River “abhorrent” and “truly troubling."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the reported actions go against United States’ values.
“Clearly, if they are true, it is abhorrent, it is despicable,” Jean-Pierre said. “It is dangerous and we're talking about the bedrock values of who we are as a country. And the indecency – the human indecency – that we're seeing potentially, if this is true, is just wrong.”
- Two Pregnant Migrant Women Say They Were Denied Water by Texas National Guard When They Tried To Surrender
- Texas Troopers Ordered to Refuse Migrants Water and Push Small Children Back Into Rio Grande
- DOJ Looking Into ‘Troubling Reports’ of Migrant Treatment on Texas-Mexico Border
- Harris Rips Texas Border Policy: ‘Inhumane, Outrageous and Un-American’
- Beto O’Rourke: Biden Must ‘Enforce the Law’ at Border, After Reports of Texas ‘Brutalizing’ Migrants
According to internal emails reviewed by the San Antonio Express-News and the Houston Chronicle, Texas troops who were working as part of Texas Republican Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative were ordered to push migrants, including children, into the Rio Grande River, as well as deny water to migrants.
Jean-Pierre criticized Abbott, who on several occasions has bused migrants from the border of Texas to Democratic-run cities, including Washington D.C., saying those actions would be unsurprising from the Texas governor if the reports are true.
“I would say sadly, it would not be surprising from a governor, who let's not forget on Christmas Eve, put migrant children on the streets in below zero degrees temperature,” Jean-Pierre said. “That's what we saw from this governor.”
Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris attempting to pin the blame for the situation at the border on Biden in response to the reports.
“Texas is deploying every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies entice migrants from over 150 countries to risk their lives entering the country illegally. The absence of razor wire and other deterrence strategies encourages migrants to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry, while making the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult. President Biden has unleashed a chaos on the border that’s unsustainable, and we have a constitutional duty to respond to this unprecedented crisis,” Mahaleris said in a statement to CNN.
