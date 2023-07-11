White House Announces Six-Part Plan to Combat New Fentanyl Threat

The White House is rolling out a new plan Tuesday to combat the rising threat of fentanyl that is being combined with a veterinary tranquilizer.

As fentanyl deaths have risen, the Biden administration has tried to crack down on fentanyl supply chains and to stop the flow of the drug coming into the U.S. from across the globe. Most recently, the administration has warned of a new concern surrounding deaths from fentanyl laced with an animal tranquilizer known as xylazine — sold on the streets as "tranq."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a recent report found that xylazine was detected in nearly 11% of fentanyl involved deaths.

“The proportion of xylazine involved deaths is continuously growing, and is a great concern to this administration,” said Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden. “Every one of these numbers is tragic. They represent individuals, families, friends and communities torn apart by opioids. Addressing this crisis is a top priority for this administration.”

The new plan will consist of six pillars that aim “to get fentanyl combined with xylazine off our streets and out of our communities,” Tanden said.

The pillars include:

Testing

Data collection

Evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment

Supply reduction

Scheduling

Research

Using 2022 as the baseline year, the White House said it’s aiming to reduce 15% of xylazine positive drug poisoning deaths in at least three of four U.S. census regions by 2025.

Rahul Gupta, director of National Drug Control Policy, said that each pillar will help gather new data to tackle the growing threat of this drug.

Gupta noted that expanding testing will help get a better picture of the threat and the administration will work towards standardizing forensic testing practices.

As part of the plan, Gupta also said that a framework would be developed to treat fentanyl combined with xylazine.

Gupta warned that xylazine, which slows breathing and heart rates and lowers the blood pressure to unsafe levels, complicates the use of Naloxone or Narcan to reverse opioid overdoses.

“What I want everyone to understand is this: if we thought fentanyl was dangerous, fentanyl combined with xylazine is even deadlier,” Gupta said.