White House Announces Six-Part Plan to Combat New Fentanyl Threat
Biden administration officials are concerned by the rise of the drug being mixed with an animal tranquilizer
The White House is rolling out a new plan Tuesday to combat the rising threat of fentanyl that is being combined with a veterinary tranquilizer.
As fentanyl deaths have risen, the Biden administration has tried to crack down on fentanyl supply chains and to stop the flow of the drug coming into the U.S. from across the globe. Most recently, the administration has warned of a new concern surrounding deaths from fentanyl laced with an animal tranquilizer known as xylazine — sold on the streets as "tranq."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a recent report found that xylazine was detected in nearly 11% of fentanyl involved deaths.
“The proportion of xylazine involved deaths is continuously growing, and is a great concern to this administration,” said Domestic Policy Council Director Neera Tanden. “Every one of these numbers is tragic. They represent individuals, families, friends and communities torn apart by opioids. Addressing this crisis is a top priority for this administration.”
- White House Seeks to Appoint Anti-Book Ban Coordinator as Part of LGBTQ+ Protection Plan
- White House Unveils Plan for Turbocharging Cybersecurity Jobs, Education
- Inside The Trump Legal Team’s Six-Part Master Plan To Halt Federal Criminal Proceedings
- White House Planning to Name Retired General to Head New Pandemic Office: Report
- House Passes Bill Raising Fentanyl Classification to Highest Level
The new plan will consist of six pillars that aim “to get fentanyl combined with xylazine off our streets and out of our communities,” Tanden said.
The pillars include:
- Testing
- Data collection
- Evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment
- Supply reduction
- Scheduling
- Research
Using 2022 as the baseline year, the White House said it’s aiming to reduce 15% of xylazine positive drug poisoning deaths in at least three of four U.S. census regions by 2025.
Rahul Gupta, director of National Drug Control Policy, said that each pillar will help gather new data to tackle the growing threat of this drug.
Gupta noted that expanding testing will help get a better picture of the threat and the administration will work towards standardizing forensic testing practices.
As part of the plan, Gupta also said that a framework would be developed to treat fentanyl combined with xylazine.
Gupta warned that xylazine, which slows breathing and heart rates and lowers the blood pressure to unsafe levels, complicates the use of Naloxone or Narcan to reverse opioid overdoses.
“What I want everyone to understand is this: if we thought fentanyl was dangerous, fentanyl combined with xylazine is even deadlier,” Gupta said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary DebatePolitics
- Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’Politics
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion in the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics