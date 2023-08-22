Biden Announces Ed Siskel as New White House Counsel - The Messenger
Biden Announces Ed Siskel as New White House Counsel

Siskel will replace Stuart Delery, who will exit his role in September

Kayla Gallagher
The exterior of the White House in Washington, D.C.Caroline Purser/ Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning announced Ed Siskel, who worked as counsel during the Obama administration for nearly four years, will be the new White House top lawyer.

"Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel," Biden said in a statement.

Siskel, a Chicago native, graduated from Wesleyan University and the University of Chicago Law School, where he was editor-in-chief of the Law Review. Before joining the Obama White House team, he was was a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois and a clerk for Justice John Paul Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the White House statement.

During his time with the Obama administration, Siskel helped advise the then-president and vice president on tasks such as the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

"Ed has shown a deep commitment to public service and respect for the law. His experience will let him hit the ground running as a key leader on my team as we continue making progress for the American people every day," the president continued.

After he left the White House, Siskel worked in private practice for a brief stint and then went on to serve as a top lawyer for Chicago Corporation Counsel under Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Siskel has also worked as a deputy attorney and special counsel for the Justice Department.

The announcement comes after lawyer Stuart Delery, who helped advise the president on the pandemic, the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan, and GOP investigations announced he would be departing the administration in September.

