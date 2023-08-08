White House Accuses McCarthy of Lying in Impeachment ‘Efforts to Smear the President’

White House spokesman Ian Sams on Tuesday rebuked comments made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about impeachment inquiries and bribery allegations in the Biden administration, accusing him of lying.

Sams wrote a statement calling McCarthy's claims "false" and listing a number of lies the speaker said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

While on air, McCarthy said that Congress had found evidence that the Biden family had business deals with China, that Biden himself had received payments from abroad while he was vice president, and is considering impeachment inquiries based on these findings.

In response, Sams called out McCarthy's "continued lying" about the Biden administration, accusing the Speaker of "making a series of plainly false, widely debunked attacks in order to promote the extreme far right’s baseless impeachment stunt that even some members of McCarthy’s own caucus are expressing concerns about pursuing.”

The White House spokesperson also accused McCarthy of spreading lies about the FBI and its informants.

"Speaker McCarthy has decided the truth should not get in the way of his and House Republicans’ relentless efforts to smear the President," Sams wrote. "Instead of pursuing this shameless and baseless impeachment stunt, House Republicans and Speaker McCarthy should join the President to work on continuing to bring down inflation and lower costs, create jobs, and grow the economy."