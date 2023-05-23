White House: 14th Amendment Won’t ‘Deal With’ Debt Ceiling Problem

The White House on Monday seemingly ruled out the possibility of using the 14th Amendment to lift the debt ceiling, a move some progressives have been pushing for to bypass negotiations with House Republicans.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the 14th Amendment does not solve the debt crisis and that Congress must act to avoid a default, which the Treasury Department has repeatedly warned could occur as soon as June 1.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“It is not going to deal with the problem that we’re currently having at this moment, at this time,” she said.

Some Democrats have argued the president has unilateral authority to continue to issue debt if Congress does not act under the 14th Amendment, which says public debt “shall not be questioned.”

President Joe Biden said Sunday at a press conference in Japan that he believes he has the authority to bypass Congress to raise the debt ceiling. But he raised concerns over whether he would be challenged legally and if litigation could be resolved by the June 1 default deadline.

"I think we have the authority," Biden said. "The question is: Could it be done and invoked in time?"