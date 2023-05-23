White House: 14th Amendment Won’t ‘Deal With’ Debt Ceiling Problem
Some Democrats have urged President Joe Biden to bypass Republicans in negotiations to avoid a default.
The White House on Monday seemingly ruled out the possibility of using the 14th Amendment to lift the debt ceiling, a move some progressives have been pushing for to bypass negotiations with House Republicans.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the 14th Amendment does not solve the debt crisis and that Congress must act to avoid a default, which the Treasury Department has repeatedly warned could occur as soon as June 1.
“It is not going to deal with the problem that we’re currently having at this moment, at this time,” she said.
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
- White House Official Says No Chance 14th Amendment Will Be Used in Debt Fight
- McCarthy Leaves Capitol on Thursday With No Debt Limit Deal
- McCarthy to Send House Into Recess Without Debt Ceiling Deal
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
Some Democrats have argued the president has unilateral authority to continue to issue debt if Congress does not act under the 14th Amendment, which says public debt “shall not be questioned.”
President Joe Biden said Sunday at a press conference in Japan that he believes he has the authority to bypass Congress to raise the debt ceiling. But he raised concerns over whether he would be challenged legally and if litigation could be resolved by the June 1 default deadline.
"I think we have the authority," Biden said. "The question is: Could it be done and invoked in time?"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics