Whistleblower: ‘No Evidence AG Garland Lied to Congress’

An IRS whistleblower on Wednesday poured cold water over the idea that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to lawmakers about the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden.

IRS agent Gary Shapley, one of two IRS whistleblowers to testify Wednesday before the House, said he had no evidence that Garland had lied to Congress, as some Republican lawmakers have suggested.

“Let me be clear, although these facts contradict the attorney general's testimony and raise serious questions for you to investigate, I have never claimed evidence that Attorney General Garland knowingly lied to Congress,” Shapley told members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Garland has been in the crosshairs of House Republicans as they investigate whether Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, received favorable treatment from Justice Department prosecutors. Garland has claimed to Congress that despite arguments by the whistleblowers to the contrary, the Department of Justice did not interfere in the investigation and that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss had ultimate authority in the case.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has even publicly floated the idea of impeaching Garland, the top law enforcement official in the country.

Garland is set to testify in September before the House Judiciary Committee as part of the routine congressional oversight process.