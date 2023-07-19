Whistleblower: ‘No Evidence AG Garland Lied to Congress’

An IRS whistleblower on Wednesday poured cold water over the idea that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to lawmakers about the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden.
IRS agent Gary Shapley, one of two IRS whistleblowers to testify Wednesday before the House, said he had no evidence that Garland had lied to Congress, as some Republican lawmakers have suggested.
“Let me be clear, although these facts contradict the attorney general's testimony and raise serious questions for you to investigate, I have never claimed evidence that Attorney General Garland knowingly lied to Congress,” Shapley told members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
Garland has been in the crosshairs of House Republicans as they investigate whether Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, received favorable treatment from Justice Department prosecutors. Garland has claimed to Congress that despite arguments by the whistleblowers to the contrary, the Department of Justice did not interfere in the investigation and that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss had ultimate authority in the case.
- House Judiciary Committee Republicans Express Support for AG Garland Impeachment Inquiry
- Gaetz Demands AG Garland Produce Internal Records From Trump Probe and Criminal Charges
- Rep. Jordan Demands Answers From AG Garland Over Trump Probe
- Senate Democrats don’t want a Merrick Garland repeat
- House Speaker Says It’s Antisemitic for Progressives to Skip Israeli President’s Address to Congress
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has even publicly floated the idea of impeaching Garland, the top law enforcement official in the country.
Garland is set to testify in September before the House Judiciary Committee as part of the routine congressional oversight process.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics