When Will Trump Appear In Court Today For Third Indictment? - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

When Will Trump Appear In Court Today For Third Indictment?

The former president has been summoned to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves last year as he leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan.James Devaney/GC Images

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to appear in person before a D.C. court at 4 p.m. for an arraignment after being indicted earlier this week.

Trump has been summoned to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The case is assigned to Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee who has overseen a number of January 6 cases.

The four charges mark the former president’s third indictment this year and center on his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Trump is also facing a 34-count felony indictment in New York and a 40-count indictment in Florida. 

Read More

John Lauro, one of Trump’s attorneys in the case, has said he plans to push back against special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a speedy trial and insists the president is protected by the First Amendment. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.