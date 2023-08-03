When Will Trump Appear In Court Today For Third Indictment?

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to appear in person before a D.C. court at 4 p.m. for an arraignment after being indicted earlier this week.

Trump has been summoned to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The case is assigned to Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee who has overseen a number of January 6 cases.

The four charges mark the former president’s third indictment this year and center on his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Trump is also facing a 34-count felony indictment in New York and a 40-count indictment in Florida.

John Lauro, one of Trump’s attorneys in the case, has said he plans to push back against special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a speedy trial and insists the president is protected by the First Amendment.