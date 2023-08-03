When Will Trump Appear In Court Today For Third Indictment?

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to appear in person before a D.C. court at 4 p.m. for an arraignment after being indicted earlier this week.
Trump has been summoned to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.
The case is assigned to Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee who has overseen a number of January 6 cases.
The four charges mark the former president’s third indictment this year and center on his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Trump is also facing a 34-count felony indictment in New York and a 40-count indictment in Florida.
- Trump Expected to Appear in Person for Thursday Arraignment
- Trump Court Date on Third Arraignment Spurs U.S. Capitol Police to Tighten Security
- Trump Arrives in DC for Third Arrest and Arraignment of 2023
- Trump Calls for ‘Federal TAKEOVER’ of DC Ahead of Arraignment
- Trump Arrives at DC Federal Courthouse for Third Arrest of 2023 and Then His Arraignment
John Lauro, one of Trump’s attorneys in the case, has said he plans to push back against special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a speedy trial and insists the president is protected by the First Amendment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics