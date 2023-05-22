Whelan Called CNN From Russian Prison to Urge Release

Paul Whelan, American citizen and former marine being detained in a Russian prison, called CNN on Sunday to advocate for his release, asking the White House to move faster.

Whelan said he was thankful for U.S. government efforts to get him back so far, sounding calm and positive. However, he added that he did "wish they would turn a little bit more quickly.”

"I feel that my life shouldn’t be considered less valuable or important than others who have been previously traded," Whelan told CNN. "And I think there are people in DC that feel the same way."

The U.S. corporate official was detained in 2018 in Moscow, when Russian authorities believed he was involved in an intelligence operation.

Ever since, he has seen two prisoner swaps involving Americans detained in Russian prison — Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, and Trevor Reed, a U.S. marine. They were both detained after him.

On Friday, Griner played her first WNBA game back since being back from Russia in late 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the crowd, and spoke with Griner before the game.