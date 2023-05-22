Whelan Called CNN From Russian Prison to Urge Release

Paul Whelan, American citizen and former marine being detained in a Russian prison, called CNN on Sunday to advocate for his release, asking the White House to move faster.
Whelan said he was thankful for U.S. government efforts to get him back so far, sounding calm and positive. However, he added that he did "wish they would turn a little bit more quickly.”
"I feel that my life shouldn’t be considered less valuable or important than others who have been previously traded," Whelan told CNN. "And I think there are people in DC that feel the same way."
The U.S. corporate official was detained in 2018 in Moscow, when Russian authorities believed he was involved in an intelligence operation.
- Brittney Griner is headed home. So is a convicted Russian arms smuggler. And Paul Whelan is still in a Russian jail.
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- Florida Seeks Restraining Order to Stop Mass Release of Migrants
- A Warning For Congress About Earmarks From Someone Who Went to Prison For Them: ‘Be Very, Very, Very Careful’
- How Ukraine Got So Good at Shooting Down Russian Missiles
Ever since, he has seen two prisoner swaps involving Americans detained in Russian prison — Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, and Trevor Reed, a U.S. marine. They were both detained after him.
On Friday, Griner played her first WNBA game back since being back from Russia in late 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the crowd, and spoke with Griner before the game.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Scott Launches 2024 Bid with Happy Warrior Pitch — But Republicans May Just Want a FighterPolitics
- Treasury Secretary: ‘Highly Likely’ Debt Limit Deadline Is Early JunePolitics
- TikTok Sues Montana Over New Law Banning AppPolitics
- Nebraska Governor Signs Bill Restricting Gender-Affirming Care and AbortionsPolitics
- McCarthy Says Debt Limit Deal Needed This Week to Avoid DefaultPolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Sign New Red Flag Gun LawPolitics
- Western States Reach Deal to Save Drought-Stricken Colorado RiverPolitics
- Trump Wishes Tim Scott Good Luck on Social MediaPolitics
- White House Says Biden Will Veto Bill That Cancels Student Loan ReliefPolitics
- Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to RetirePolitics
- Going Nuclear: Why More States Are Reversing Bans on New Power ReactorsPolitics
- J.D. Vance Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate RacePolitics