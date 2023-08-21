What to Know About the GOP’s Latest ‘Smoking Gun’ on the President and Hunter Biden

House Republicans have shifted to the next phase of their investigation into the Biden family, arguing email records from Joe Biden’s time as vice president are the latest smoking gun in their corruption probe.

The emails show that Hunter Biden, the president’s adult son, was copied on messages about then-Vice President Biden’s schedule in 2016. The schedules that Hunter Biden was copied on include plans for Biden to meet and speak with Ukrainian government officials. Republicans, who are demanding unredacted versions of the emails, claim they show the then-vice president was keeping his son in the loop of his conversations with Ukrainian leaders because of Hunter Biden’s business interests in the country.

“This email ties Joe Biden and Hunter Biden into this corruption scheme without a shadow of a doubt,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Sunday on Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria.”

This argument from Comer and other Republicans continues a popular theory among Republicans that Biden worked to further his son’s business interests in Ukraine, where Hunter Biden was on the board of an energy company. The GOP has argued that Biden moved to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his son’s company — a conspiracy that has been challenged by testimony from one of Hunter Biden’s closest business associates.

But the emails that Comer and Republicans are pointing to as evidence that Biden was keeping his son apprised of his conversations with Ukrainian leaders also came when the family was planning a memorial around the one year anniversary of the death of Beau Biden, the president’s first son. Hunter Biden was copied on emails that had to do with a family meetup and memorial service for his late brother.

A May 26, 2016, email that contained Biden’s schedule for the next day, including a phone call with the then-president of Ukraine, showed that Biden ended the day at his lake house. Hunter Biden was copied on the email. The Biden family gathered in Delaware that weekend, with May 30 being the one year mark of Beau Biden’s death.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Copies of the emails have been publicly available online at a website hosting what is allegedly the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden. A review of the emails by The Messenger show that Biden’s office scheduled the transportation of over 20 Biden family members to a private memorial for Beau Biden on May 30, the anniversary of his death.

Comer’s request also includes a June 14, 2016, email which Hunter Biden was copied on. The email contains Biden’s schedule, which includes a meeting with the then-prime minister of Ukraine. But the schedule also includes two events during the day which were redacted under a federal exemption that holds that the information “if disclosed, would invade another individual’s personal privacy.”

Republicans also pointed to the fact that Biden was using an email with a pseudonym, “Robert. L Peters” in this case, suggesting that the then-vice president was using the alias to keep Hunter Biden in the loop in a covert manner.

“Joe Biden was using a fake email name to receive correspondence from his staff that he was copying Hunter Biden on,” Comer said. He suggested Hunter Biden was then forwarding those emails to the owners of the Ukrainian energy firm he worked for.

The use of an email alias by the president, however, is not unprecedented. An email dump during the Obama administration showed that President Barack Obama used a pseudonym to email with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In September 2016, when asked about the use of the pseudonym, then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said the use of the alias was part of “common-sense security measures that have been put in place to protect the president’s email.”

“Did you assume the president’s email address was b.obama@whitehouse.gov?” Earnest joked.