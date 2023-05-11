What One GOP Senator Thinks on White Nationalists in Military: ‘They call Them That. I Call Them Americans’

Senator Tommy Tuberville said “They call them that. I call them Americans,” when asked about whether white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military. He said it's President Biden administration that refers to them as white nationalists.

The comments were made in an interview with WBHM, a local NPR station in Birmingham, Alabama, the state Tuberville serves.

Tuberville also spoke about the challenges the military is having recruiting.

“We are losing in the military so fast,” Tuberville said in the interview. “Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda. They’re destroying it.”

Tuberville’s office said the senator’s comment in the interview “shows that he was being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military, not that he believes they should be in the military,” they said in a statement to AL.com.