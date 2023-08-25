What It Was Like Inside Trump’s Motorcade to Jail

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Donald Trump stepped down the gangplank of his eponymous 757 airplane at Atlanta airport just after 7 p.m. Thursday and marked another bizarre first: his booking at the local jail.

As TV cameras rolled, Trump stopped on the tarmac, turned to a gaggle of reporters and thanked them for showing up before he got into the black SUV, flanked by secret service.

This is how Trump does a perp walk.

The former president and current Republican presidential frontrunner was never caught on video walking like any suspected perpetrator at the Fulton County jail.

Former President Trump gives a thumbs up as he descends from his plane in Atlanta on Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

But he ultimately experienced the humiliation of a jail booking like any suspect, fingerprinted and mug-shot.

It marked the first mug shot for the 77-year-old, who had escaped that indignity in his three prior indictments in other cases filed against him over the past four months.

“We believe this was a very sad day for America,” Trump said. “It should have never happened. We challenged an election. We’re able to challenge an election because the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. I should have every right to do that.”

Though he has made those claims since 2020, Trump has never been able to prove them in court or in any other forum. Multiple recounts in Georgia showed there was no widespread systemic election fraud when he lost.

He took no questions. He filed back into his 757 with a handful of aides. He was on the ground for less than an hour and 20 minutes.

The 16-minute drive to and from the Fulton County jail and Atlanta airport was also in signature Trump style, and unlike any other defendant Atlanta has ever seen — a police motorcade on closed off streets in a city known for horrible traffic.

Trump prepares to climb into the black SUV in his motorcade on the way to the Fulton County jail to surrender. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On the way to the jail, a 1980s-era behemoth surrounded by razor wire near a poor neighborhood, residents lined the streets in sporadic clumps, everyone shooting video — including cops at intersections — and a few yelling "F--- You!" and raising middle fingers at Trump and the motorcade.

Many watched the televised motorcade at home, a sort of white Republican O.J. Simpson spectacle, although the crimes and circumstances were vastly different from the infamous 1994 case.

“I’m going to watch. I’m going to watch O.J. I love the comparison,” said the Rev. Amber Lowe-Woodfork, a civil rights activist and pastor at West Mitchell Street Church, a Christian Methodist Episcopal congregation.

“Nothing about this is normal,” she said. “The fact that this is happening here in Atlanta, the cradle of the Civil Rights movement, you have to put [District Attorney] Fani Willis in the hall of fame, in the tradition of the civil rights movement and protecting the black vote.”

Indeed, many savored the fact that Trump once called the area where he was booked “crime infested.”

“Yeah. It’s crime infested. You’re part of the crime. And now you’ve been booked,” said Cliff Albright, activist with Atlanta-based Black Voters Matter.

Trump supporters and protesters go at it outside Georgia's Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump's surrender on Thursday. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Trump critics couldn’t wait to see his jail mug.

Prior to his arrival at the airport, pro-Trump Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stopped by the private airport base operator to check in and ask about what was about to be a historic presidential portrait.

“Are we smilin’ or are we mean-muggin for the mug shot?” MTG asked.

An aide indicated Trump was expected to be in a serious mood. Still, aides said he was in remarkably good spirits (four indictments in four months helps normalize the abnormal). And he was defiant (nothing new there).

But for the jail destination, the arrival and departure at the airport, the brief remarks in front of his Trump-branded plane and the motorcade to and from the event had the feel of a campaign stop.

Trump was in no mood to stick around.

Shortly after takeoff, while in mid-air, he conducted an interview with NewsMax (Trump Force One has amazing Wi-Fi).

Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At 9:38 pm, after an interview on NewsMax, Trump returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, and posted his mugshot as well as an all caps message slamming “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” Trump was kicked off the platform two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but was reinstated by new owner Elon Musk.

For Atlanta Democrats, TJ Copeland, a veteran consultant, said Trump’s visit was the only one to Atlanta that he and many others enjoyed.

“It’s sweet, sweet irony he got booked in John Lewis’ old congressional district,” Copeland said, referring to the late civil rights activist Trump had insulted.

Trump’s campaign sees one upside to the indictments. They’ve helped him rise about his rivals in the primary, and pull well ahead of the second-place challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meeting Trump at a private operator base of the airport was Steven Sadow, a new Trump attorney who signed on Thursday morning.

A critic of the application of RICO charges, Sadow gained a measure of fame in Atlanta for representing the rapper Gunna, who was charged in an unrelated Fulton County RICO case along with the grammy winner Young Thug. Gunna ultimately struck a plea deal involving community service.

Sadow's experience seemed appropriate.

“I’ve heard in politics some campaign [are] in prose, others [in] poetry," said one GOP official close to Trump. “In this election, Ron is campaigning in 90s country and Trump is campaigning in gangster rap.”