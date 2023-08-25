What Is Pelosi’s Next Move? Democrats Prepare For Chaos If The Former Speaker Retires 

Is Nancy Pelosi actually going to run for reelection?

That is the question roiling San Francisco’s political circles in recent months, causing rounds of speculation about what the Speaker Emerita, who has represented the city in Congress since 1987, will do. Democrats are gearing up for a fierce election cycle, intent on winning back control of the House of Representatives. But for the first time in several years, Democrats in the lower chamber are no longer led by Pelosi.

The question of Pelosi’s future, which has become somewhat of a parlor game in San Francisco’s political circles, has local and national implications. Pelosi has been a stalwart of the Democratic Party for decades, using her prolific ability to fundraise to help elect Democrats across the country, something that would be lost if she stepped down. In her hometown, however, the implications could be even more dramatic: A Pelosi retirement would set off ferocious jockeying for a coveted seat in one of the most Democratic cities in the nation, and a string of lower level contests would likely open up because of Pelosi’s departure.

Earlier this month, Pelosi told Bloomberg that state Democratic officials hoped she would make a decision before the party’s convention in November. While a Pelosi spokesman said the congresswoman has filed to run for reelection, her future plans are seen as unclear to Democrats in San Francisco. If she doesn’t run, the deadline for other candidates to file for the primary is December 8.

All of this has just heightened private speculation – few people, if any, are eager to talk publicly about her future, and instead seem to want to give her the space to decide without any outside pressure. But at the end of the day, it’s still politics. And in true political fashion, there’s been some talk of behind-the-scenes angling for position in case Pelosi retires.

“There are a lot of very successful San Franciscans who covet that seat,” said a top Democratic activist in California. “And the problem is Nancy is blocking the sun and it is really hard to even think about or talk about [the future] because no one wants to take on Nancy.”

Waiting in the wings

Three names are routinely mentioned as possible Pelosi replacements: Christine Pelosi, the congresswoman’s daughter and a political operative; Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener, who already has an exploratory committee ready in case Nancy Pelosi retires; and Jane Kim, the state director for the California Working Families Party.

In an interview with The Messenger, Kim declined to comment on her own ambitions, but said she thinks many candidates have remained coy about their plans for two reasons: The timing for launching a campaign becomes more difficult the longer Pelosi remains undecided, and secondly, a “genuine respect for the Speaker and not wanting to push her into decision making.”

Not to mention, Kim said, “some people want her to stay on because she brings so much to our city and to the state.”

Christine Pelosi, in a text to The Messenger, cast herself as one of those people.

“Nancy Pelosi is the greatest champion of San Francisco there is; she has earned her job as our Representative as long as she wants it; and, I’m not interested in engaging with those who are jockeying to push her out,” Christine Pelosi said.

But those names are just the start of what many Democrats expect would be a long list of possible contenders. Few cities in America are home to more high-profile progressives, top Democratic donors, and business people who think they should be in Congress.

Wiener is seen as the frontrunner for the position, given he has already set up the campaign infrastructure, raised more than $800,000 for a possible bid, and represented San Francisco for nearly a decade in different elected positions.

An exploratory committee is designed to test the waters, and that’s exactly what Wiener’s team is looking to do, a source close to the exploratory committee told The Messenger. And if there happens to be an opportunity to run this cycle? Wiener and his team will be ready, the source added.

“We will know when we know. … The Speaker Emerita will decide when the Speaker Emerita decides,” said Todd David, Wiener’s former political director and a close adviser. “It’s a little ‘Waiting for Godot,’ he added, referring to the Samuel Beckett play where the titular character never appears.

“It’s a once-in-a-30-year open seat,” said David, who noted that Wiener is the “only person who has clearly said” they will run if Pelosi retires. “Speaker Emerita Pelos has earned the right and the privilege to do things on her own timeline. … And I know Sen. Wiener totally agrees with me that she has the right and the privilege to do things on her own timeline.”

A family affair?

The prospect of Nancy Pelosi giving an endorsement to her daughter, however, could remake the race, giving Christine Pelosi – someone who has never run for elected office – a leg up given her family’s own net worth and significant donor network.

“Christine is definitely eyeing the seat and the open question is how full-throatedly Speaker Pelosi will support Christine and how much traction will Christine get,” said a former member of the California Democratic Party executive board, who added that there could be some antipathy towards the dynastic dynamic of the former speaker giving her daughter a leg up. “It hurts her with voters she probably wouldn’t get anyway. There is probably a bitter taste around that, but there are people who the Pelosi brand and name mean something significant, and carrying that on will mean something.”

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi has been coy about her plans.

“I’m not making any political plans here today,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash in July when asked whether she would seek another term. “But I’m enjoying my service with the members, that our new members are wonderful, our leadership.”

When Bash followed up about her timeline for a decision, Pelosi dodged: “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

“Speaker Pelosi plans to serve her entire term in Congress, representing the people of San Francisco,” said Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson for the Speaker Emerita. “And in order to help win back the House for the Democrats, she has filed for re-election.”

Pelosi was first elected to Congress in a 1987 special election after Sala Burton died a month after being sworn into Congress. The special election, which Pelosi won by 4 percentage points, proved to be the San Francisco Democrat’s only challenging race for the seat. Over the next nearly 40 years – Pelosi is in her eighteenth term in office – Pelosi faced little opposition from other Democrats or Republicans, rarely receiving below 80% support in general elections.

While Pelosi’s time in office has not been comfortable – as a top Democrat in the House, Republicans routinely vilified her, using her as a mechanism to tie other vulnerable Democrats to progressive policies – her congressional seat has been one of the nation’s most stable, only increasing the desire of other Democrats to be the candidate to serve after Pelosi.

If Pelosi is thinking about retiring, there is little indication in her fundraising. The former Speaker reported having over $3.5 million in the bank at the end of the second quarter of 2023, a sizable figure for someone who hasn’t faced a competitive race in decades.

That money, however, could just as easily be used to benefit other Democrats, something Pelosi has done throughout her career.

“There's a ton of conversation over Pelosi and her next step because she has such a large national footprint, as the first female speaker for the House, but also she’s one of the most effective … and powerful speakers we've had in our history,” said Kim. “Any decision that she makes has a huge imprint for the Democratic Party and our country, whatever she should decide.”