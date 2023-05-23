What Breaching The Debt Ceiling Could Mean for Healthcare

Time is running out for lawmakers to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling, and the U.S. healthcare system is bracing for potential disaster.

A government default would quickly cut off the flow of federal payments to doctors and hospitals through Medicare. Nor would states get federal money for Medicaid programs. It’s not clear how soon that might happen after a debt ceiling breach, or how long a default might last. Precisely how the crisis could play out is difficult to predict. But any interruption in cash flow to federal health programs could ripple through the entire healthcare system, affecting hospitals, providers and patients.



Healthcare is a massive chunk of the federal outlay. Spending on domestic and global health programs ate up 29 percent of payments by the federal government in fiscal year 2023, with the bulk coming from Medicare and Medicaid.

“This has never happened before,” said Alice Burns, associate director of the program on Medicaid and the uninsured at KFF, a non-partisan health policy group. “I can talk about some various scenarios, but the bottom line is that none of us know what could happen.”

Time is running short. The “X-date,” when the federal treasury would run out of money if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, could come as early as June 1.

Safety-net hospitals at risk

If the “X-date” falls on June 1, the government may not be able to make a scheduled payment of approximately $47 billion to health care providers who see Medicare patients. About $24 billion of Medicaid payments, distributed to states, are due by June 9.

Those funds are crucial for many providers. The average U.S. hospital relies on Medicare and Medicaid for about a third of its revenues, according to an analysis by Definitive Healthcare.

“If the government stops writing those checks, then those health care providers are going to dial back the amount of care they provide,” said Michael Cannon, a director of health policy at the Cato Institute. By law, hospitals must treat people who need emergency care, but providers might start putting off non-emergency procedures, like hip replacements or cataract surgery.

Timing also matters here. “If the debt ceiling impasse were resolved quickly, the effect on providers would probably be fairly small,” especially for hospitals with large cash cushions, said Paul Van de Water, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Providers might even continue providing care, he said, under the assumption that they’ll get back-pay once the issue is resolved.

But even a short-term interruption could cause trouble for so-called essential hospitals, or safety-net hospitals, that serve low-income populations.

“Essential hospitals depend heavily on reimbursements from public programs, with three-quarters of their patients uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid,” said Beth Feldpush, senior vice president of policy and advocacy at America’s Essential Hospitals. “They also operate with extremely narrow margins and often have few resources to weather payment disruptions,” she said.

Veterans could also be hurt without a deal. “Care for veterans is for the most part delivered by providers who are directly employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Van de Water. Those providers would presumably get paid eventually for care provided without payment, he said, but “it’s hard to say how healthcare providers would react to all this uncertainty.”

Who’s first in line?

One major uncertainty for hospitals and doctors is whether the federal government would be able to prioritize what programs get paid if the X-date arrives. Presumably the Treasury Department would first pay bondholders who own government debt, in order to avoid a literal default. But it’s unclear if the government has the legal authority, or even the technical capacity, to do that.

“The Treasury’s cash management systems are designed to pay everything as promptly as possible,” said Van de Water. “They aren’t really set up to avoid making payments.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed this sentiment earlier this year, saying the department doesn’t prioritize some bills over others.

Others argue the U.S. could prioritize. “When the treasury hits the limit, that means that the treasury can't cover the gap with borrowing anymore,” said Cannon. “But it does not mean that the treasury has to stop servicing the debt and stiff current bondholders,” he said.

But breaching the debt ceiling would “mean that the treasury has to screw somebody,” he said. “Somebody is not going to get the money they were expecting.”

Longer term impacts

Most healthcare experts expect the impasse, if it happens, to be short. But if a default drags on, all medical providers will feel a hit. “Some might cut back on providing care to Medicare or Medicaid beneficiaries,” said Van de Water, potentially interrupting care for millions of Americans – many of whom are among the most vulnerable, medically and financially.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities would get stretched by a prolonged crisis too. “Medicaid is the number one payer for long-term care services,” said Burns. “Will they be able to stay open and pay their staff? The length of the default is really important here.”

If lawmakers don’t raise the debt ceiling by June 22, people who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace could be affected, as the government wouldn’t be able to subsidize insurance premiums. “Most insurance companies have reserves on hand to weather things like this,” said Cannon, so the impact could be limited, at least for the short-term.

Aside from the direct impact of stalled Medicare and Medicaid payments, the general chaos of a debt ceiling breach could have more diffuse impacts on people’s ability to access care. Volatility in financial markets could make people with private insurance hold off on bigger medical expenses, for instance. And

The fallout from a prolonged breach could be long-lasting, said Burns. Hospitals could become even more reluctant to treat those with government-backed insurance, and private companies could raise premiums if they feel the need for larger reserves, she said.

“It adds a layer of uncertainty, leading to a situation where there’s a loss of faith in the federal government when it says it’s going to pay for something,” she said. “A lot depends on how this gets resolved, and whether [the debt ceiling issue] is resolved for good, or if it’s clear we’ll be back in this situation in a year or two.”