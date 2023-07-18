WH Press Secretary Jokes About Marjorie Taylor Greene Comments: ‘We Agree With Her All Around’
Greene made comments about the White House's handling of the economy at Turning Point USA over the weekend
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday made a joke during a press conference that the administration agrees "all around" with comments made about the economy by Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., an avid Biden critic, over the weekend.
"I’m sure she’ll be very shocked that I’m saying this, which is that we agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene," Jean-Pierre said of comments made by the Georgia conservative during the Turning Point USA event.
During her speech at the event, Greene compared Biden's "Build Back Better" program to President Lyndon Johnson's "Great Society," which aimed at combating poverty during the mid-1960s, giving the country programs like Medicare and food stamps.
Jean-Pierre said the White House likes that comparison, noting they don't have many opportunities where they agree with Greene.
"I’m sure she’ll be very shocked that I’m saying this, which is that we agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene," Jean-Pierre said.
The press secretary continued: "Over the weekend, the Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Bidenomics as being in line with [President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s] creation of Social Security, [President] Lyndon Johnson’s creation of Medicare. She also bizarrely attacked Bidenomics because it’s reducing poverty in rural areas. We agree with her all around, all around on this. We are opposed to rural poverty, and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect Social Security as you heard from him over and over again over the past several months."
Greene, however did not intend to praise the president's policies. She called both Biden and Johnson "Democratic socialists" and said the public programs that have contributed to the national debt are "killing the American dream."
