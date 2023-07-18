WH National Security Spokesman John Kirby Defends Military Abortion Policy: ‘Just the Right Darn Thing to Do’ - The Messenger
WH National Security Spokesman John Kirby Defends Military Abortion Policy: ‘Just the Right Darn Thing to Do’

Last week, the House passed an amendment to the annual defense funding bill that would reverse the abortion policy

Kayla Gallagher
John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, speaks at the daily White House briefing at the White House on July 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kirby spoke on news that Russia has refused to extend a U.N-backed deal that permitted Ukraine to continue to export grain and other food during the ongoing war.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Monday offered a passionate defense of military policy to reimburse travel and offer paid leave for abortions, saying it is "just the right darn thing to do."

Kirby was asked about the Pentagon policy during a briefing and said that he was "really glad" to receive the question.

Kirby offered a passionate defense of the policy, saying that ensuring women in the military and their families have access to reproductive care is "a foundational sacred obligation of military leaders."

"You go where you’re told, that’s the way orders work,” Kirby said. "What happens if you get assigned to a state like Alabama, which has a pretty restrictive abortion law in place? And you’re concerned about your reproductive care? What do you do? Do you say no and you get out? Well, some people may decide to do that, and what does that mean? That means we lose talent, important talent."

"It can have an extremely, extremely significant impact on our recruiting and our retention," Kirby added. "It’s just the right darn thing to do for people who raise their hand and agree to serve in the military."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has blocked the Senate from approving over 250 military promotions as a protest to policy. The Alabama senator says that the policy violates the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that it is up to Tuberville if he wants to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss the abortion policy further.

"We’re not the problem here, we’re not causing this. This is the senator that’s causing this," she said of the hold on military appointments.

Last week, the House passed an amendment to the annual defense funding bill that would reverse the abortion policy, however, that amendment is unlikely to pass in the Democrat-led Senate.

