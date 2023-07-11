WH Declares ‘Strong Support’ for ‘Press Freedom’ After Report Claims FBI Helped Ukraine Censor Social Media Accounts

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday said that the Biden administration strongly supports press freedom when asked about a report suggesting the FBI worked with a Ukrainian agency to censor social media.

Sullivan claimed he had not seen the report from the House Judiciary Committee, but declared to a New York Post reporter that the White House would not do anything to "undermine" the free speech of the press.

"All I will tell you is that the United States and the Biden administration strongly support press freedom, media freedom and would support no steps that would be taken to undermine that," he said.

The House Judiciary report says that the FBI carried out a botched attempt to stop the spread of Russian disinformation at the behest of a Ukrainian agency while the country continues to fight off a Russian invasion.

The 27-page document claimed Ukrainian spy agency SBU flagged various social media accounts for review, but the FBI did not properly vet them when sending to platforms like Meta, Twitter, and YouTube. This led to some accounts that were actually critical of Russia's aggression being scrubbed.

Among the accounts flagged, according to the report, were a U.S. State Department account and multiple journalists.

"The FBI and SBU repeatedly requested the removal or suspension of authentic accounts expressing unambiguously pro-Ukrainian views, as well as those voicing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin. At times, the FBI would even follow up with the relevant platform to ensure that ‘these accounts were taken down.'," the report reads.