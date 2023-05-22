Western States Reach Deal to Save Drought-Stricken Colorado River

Three Western states reached a historic agreement Monday to slash their use of Colorado River water through 2026, amid a catastrophic decades-long drought driven by climate change.



The deal by California, Arizona and Nevada is aimed at saving the river and its massive reservoirs – which supply water to 40 million people in seven states and Mexico, including residents of Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas – from impending ruin. It commits the three lower-basin states to cut their water use by about 13 percent, or three million acre-feet, through 2026 in exchange for at least $1 billion in federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The deal comes after protracted negotiations over how best to address the growing crisis, which threatens not only population centers but huge swathes of the West’s agriculture. In April, the Biden administration signaled its willingness to force cuts if Colorado River states could not arrive on a deal. The Interior Department released a draft proposal laying out several potential approaches to mandate reductions in water use.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A top Interior Department official praised the new agreement, which requires federal sign-off, in a statement released Monday. “I commend our partners in the seven Basin states who have demonstrated leadership and unity of purpose in developing this consensus-based approach,” said Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau.

How did we get here?

The Colorado’s flow has been radically reduced in recent years, thanks in large part to an extended drought – worse than any seen in at least 1,200 years – that began around the turn of this century. The two most important bellwethers of the river’s health are Lakes Mead and Powell, the massive reservoirs that collect behind the Hoover and Glen Canyon Dams, respectively. Both are in dire straits. As of mid-May, according to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead is only 30 percent full; Lake Powell is even worse, at 27 percent full. Last year, Lake Mead’s water level fell to its lowest point in 85 years.

The reservoirs are at risk of dropping so low that the dams that formed them can no longer generate power and water would essentially stop flowing, a situation known as dead pool.

Why didn't states act sooner?

As that threat has grown more clear in recent years, the Colorado River states have accepted the dire need to cut water usage and let more water stay in the lakes — but until Monday they hadn’t managed to agree on how, exactly, those cuts should be made.

One obstacle was the notion of seniority of water rights, where the longstanding “Law of the River” allocates water usage based on the oldest and biggest users of water. Whether authorities should stick to that century-old legal tradition in the age of climate change and dramatic population growth is a matter of some debate. About 80 percent of California’s Colorado River water goes to agriculture in the state’s Imperial Valley, for instance.

What did the federal government propose?

The Bureau of Reclamation, an agency of the Interior Department, released a long-awaited proposal in April offering three possible roads forward.

One was a non-starter: do nothing, which would likely result in dead pool conditions within a few years, even though the runoff from a particularly snowy winter this year may offer some brief reprieve. Another would assign usage cuts based on the seniority of water rights; that would spare California major reductions as the oldest legal user of the river’s water, but could have resulted in central Arizona’s cities — including Phoenix and Tucson — losing all of their Colorado River water.

The third option would have allocated cuts between the three lower basin states — Arizona, California, and Nevada — in equal fashion. And it is that action, a federal intervention that would undercut the long-standing laws and agreements along the Colorado, that likely spurred the states to come to consensus on their own.

What happens now?

The agreement reached by the lower basin states is for the moment just a proposal. The states rushed to reach a deal now, because a public comment period on the Bureau of Reclamation’s deal was set to end on May 30. They have requested that the agency now suspend that comment period in order to conduct an analysis of the new proposal.

The three million acre-foot reduction would be divided up between the three states, but the specifics of the cuts are not yet clear. The deal also does contain emergency provisions, where further cuts could be made if Lake Powell water levels fall too far. The cuts are only intended to cover the period up until 2026, when a long-planned reworking of the Colorado’s water usage would take effect.

What are the political implications?

In general, there has been bipartisan agreement that water use reductions are urgently needed. Earlier this year, several senators including Michael Bennet (D–Colo.) and Cynthia Lummis (R–Wyo.) toured parts of the river to better understand the crisis.



Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State University’s Kyl Center for Water Policy, said that while water issues have increased in political importance in the region in recent years, they still aren’t central to most campaigns.

“People don’t run explicitly on water,” she said, though she added that both Arizona senators have taken strong roles in water discussions recently. It has gotten easier both to campaign on and to negotiate, she said, since recent legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act has set aside billions in funding for drought relief.

The public, at this point, isn’t hanging on each twist and turn of the Colorado River discussions. But if the proposal based on seniority of rights had moved ahead, that likely would have changed: Arizona would have lost half a billion dollars in wages as agricultural and other jobs — as many as 7,000 of them — disappeared.

The Biden administration has touted federal funding for water conservation efforts across the west, and did so again in announcing the new agreement.

“There are 40 million people, seven states, and 30 Tribal Nations who rely on the Colorado River Basin for basic services such as drinking water and electricity,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Monday. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to working with states, Tribes and communities throughout the West to find consensus solutions in the face of climate change and sustained drought.”