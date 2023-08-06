West Virginia AG Cites OJ Simpson as Precedent for Moving Trump Trial to His State: ‘Win Win’ - The Messenger
West Virginia AG Cites OJ Simpson as Precedent for Moving Trump Trial to His State: ‘Win Win’

Patrick Morrisey says the former president will only get a 'fair shake' if he faces charges outside Washington D.C.

Published
Zachary Leeman
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants Donald Trump's upcoming trial on criminal conspiracy charges moved to his state, and he says O.J. Simpson helped set a precedent to do just that.

Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Morrisey made his pitch to move Trump's trial from Washington D.C. to West Virginia. The attorney general claimed the move would be a "win-win" and eliminate accusations of political bias on the part of Special Counsel Jack Smith and give the former president a fair jury.

"Let's give the defendant a fair shake," Morrisey said.

Pressed for precedent in moving the district of a case of this magnitude, Morrisey cited the trials of O.J. Simpson and Rodney King, both where the fame of the client and the incident in question created concerns about the jury pools.

West Virginia AG Wants Trump Trial in His State for 'Fair Shake'
Patrick Morrisey speaks at a campaign event October 22, 2018 in Inwood, West Virginia. Morrisey is currently the Attorney General of West Virginia and is running against Joe ManchinWin McNamee/Getty Images

Bartiromo cast some doubt on precedent, noting Simpson and King are "very different cases" than that of Trump.

The former president is facing his third indictment, which charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

He's denied any wrongdoing and argued he can't receive a "fair" trial in D.C., arguing juries will be biased against him because of his call for a "federal takeover" of the city.

Morrisey argued moving Trump's trial to his state removes the "stain" that it's a "political prosecution."

He also blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland as a "disaster" and "derelict in his duties" due to Trump's various legal woes.

"Thank god he's not on the us Supreme Court," he said.

