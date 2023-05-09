‘We Could Screw This Up’: McConnell Fears GOP May Not Retake Senate

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is getting more involved in upcoming key Senate races, but admitted that Republicans could “screw this up” and lose a chance at winning back control of the Senate.
Asked if he was confident in taking back the majority in a CNN interview on Monday, McConnell said, “No, no – I’m not. I just spent 10 minutes explaining to you how we could screw this up, and we’re working very hard to not let that happen. Let’s put it that way.”
The Senate minority leader is focusing on flipping seats in Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. A 2024 presidential nomination for Donald Trump could boost Republicans in some of those states, McConnell claimed.
Other states like Arizona and Wisconsin are also being eyed as significant races, but the Kentucky senator admitted “outstanding” candidates would be needed to compete.
- What does the Senate look like when it works?
- McConnell Won’t Back Senator’s Blockade of Nominees Over Abortion Policy
- Wall Street Journal Warns GOP Could Slam into ‘Suburban Wall’ with Trump
- Liz Cheney lost and the GOP looks poised to take the House. What does that mean for the Jan. 6 committee?
- Senate Democrats don’t want a Merrick Garland repeat
McConnell said the Senate Leadership Fund and National Republican Senatorial Committee will also be more involved in heated Republican primaries.
“We’ll be involved in any primary where that seems to be necessary to get a high-quality candidate, and we’ll be involved in every general election where we have a legitimate shot of winning – regardless of the philosophy of the nominee,” the Kentucky senator said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics