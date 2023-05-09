The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘We Could Screw This Up’: McConnell Fears GOP May Not Retake Senate

    The Senate minority leader said Trump as the party's nominee could boost GOP candidates in some key states.

    Zachary Leeman
    Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is getting more involved in upcoming key Senate races, but admitted that Republicans could “screw this up” and lose a chance at winning back control of the Senate. 

    Asked if he was confident in taking back the majority in a CNN interview on Monday, McConnell said, “No, no – I’m not. I just spent 10 minutes explaining to you how we could screw this up, and we’re working very hard to not let that happen. Let’s put it that way.”

    The Senate minority leader is focusing on flipping seats in Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. A 2024 presidential nomination for Donald Trump could boost Republicans in some of those states, McConnell claimed. 

    Other states like Arizona and Wisconsin are also being eyed as significant races, but the Kentucky senator admitted “outstanding” candidates would be needed to compete. 

    McConnell said the Senate Leadership Fund and National Republican Senatorial Committee will also be more involved in heated Republican primaries.

    “We’ll be involved in any primary where that seems to be necessary to get a high-quality candidate, and we’ll be involved in every general election where we have a legitimate shot of winning – regardless of the philosophy of the nominee,” the Kentucky senator said.

