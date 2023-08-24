WATCH: Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Ahead of GOP Primary Debate - The Messenger
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Ahead of GOP Primary Debate

The former president and the former Fox News host sat down for a conversation to air as the other GOP presidential candidates face off in the first Republican debate

The Messenger Staff
Tucker Carlson spoke with Donald Trump for an interview airing on August 23.Tucker Carlson/Twitter

As Republican presidential candidates gather to debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee, GOP frontrunner and former president Donald Trump is counter-programming. He's speaking to Tucker Carlson in an interview on X, formerly Twitter, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

