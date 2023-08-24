WATCH: Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Ahead of GOP Primary Debate

TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
As Republican presidential candidates gather to debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee, GOP frontrunner and former president Donald Trump is counter-programming. He's speaking to Tucker Carlson in an interview on X, formerly Twitter, at 9 p.m. EDT.
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site
