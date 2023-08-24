WATCH LIVE: GOP Presidential Candidates Spar in First Debate

TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Republicans are gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the first debate of the 2024 presidential election.
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site.
Read More
- How To Watch the First Republican Primary Debate Live
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: Report
- Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary Debate
- Trump Super PAC Launches VP Presidential Debate Website Ahead of First GOP Debate
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Debate
- GOP Presidential Hopeful Francis Suarez: Qualifying for First Debate ‘Is Frankly Priceless’
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics