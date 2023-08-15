Watch Live: Press Conference on Trump’s Indictment in Georgia - The Messenger
Watch Live: Press Conference on Trump’s Indictment in Georgia

A grand jury has handed down multiple charges against Donald Trump and his inner circle for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia

Published |Updated
Martin Kady
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating the former president in 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images;AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is holding a late night press conference to announce the indictments of former President Donald Trump and 17 other defendants.

Trump and several members of his inner circle are facing multiple racketeering charges alleging efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

