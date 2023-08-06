Trump Rips Special Counsel Jack Smith as ‘Deranged’ ‘Maniac’ at Carolina GOP Dinner Just Days After Latest Arraignment

A day after the Department of Justice sought an order of protection regarding the latest case against former president Donald Trump over attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president railed against "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith.
"You take a look at that face, and say, 'That guy is a sick man," Trump said in remarks Saturday night at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Gala, the state’s longest-running GOP event.
"We call it a sham indictment," Trump added at the event in Columbia. "The man that's doing it, I believe is mentally ill."
He also called Smith a "maniac."
The day after he was arraigned on his latest charges in a Washington D.C. court, Trump on Friday posted a warning on Truth Social, vowing: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"
That prompted the Justice Department to seek an order of protection in the case to prevent pre-trial public disclosure of the evidence against the former president.
Prosecutors cited the fact that Trump is known to make "public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him."
Trump's legal team must respond to the call for an order of protection on Monday, after lawyers were denied a requested deadline delay.
Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to four felony charges accusing him of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
He is currently facing 78 charges across three separate criminal cases.
