Warren Raises $1.2m for Re-Election, Boosts Dems in Competitive Races - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Warren Raises $1.2m for Re-Election, Boosts Dems in Competitive Races

The senator's online fundraising list pointed donors in the direction of competitive elections where Democrats are seeking extra support

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol building on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senator spoke about abortion rights as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the issue soon. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raised about $1.2 million in her senate re-election campaign between April and June, using her online fundraising to boost the abortion rights and other issues in red states, according to filings reviewed by the Boston Globe.

Warren's campaign has now raised $3.3 million total for her bid for a third senate term, the Globe reported. No serious challenger has yet announced a bid for her seat. She easily won re-election in 2018 by more than 20 points.

The senator's online fundraising list points donors in the direction of competitive elections where Democrats are seeking extra support. The list included the re-election campaigns for Democratic Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Warren has also boosted her support for Rep. Katie Porter of California who is running for the seat being vacated by longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is retiring.

Read More

Warren's fundraising list was directed at raising money for organizations fighting to re-instate the constitutional right to abortion like the National Network of Abortion Funds, Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, and Floridians Protecting Freedom.

Warren's campaign says she has brought in 29,205 donors with her average donation amount being $25 and 98 percent of donors giving $100 or less. She reportedly does not accept any money from political actions committees or financial executives.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.