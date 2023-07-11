Warren Raises $1.2m for Re-Election, Boosts Dems in Competitive Races

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raised about $1.2 million in her senate re-election campaign between April and June, using her online fundraising to boost the abortion rights and other issues in red states, according to filings reviewed by the Boston Globe.

Warren's campaign has now raised $3.3 million total for her bid for a third senate term, the Globe reported. No serious challenger has yet announced a bid for her seat. She easily won re-election in 2018 by more than 20 points.

The senator's online fundraising list points donors in the direction of competitive elections where Democrats are seeking extra support. The list included the re-election campaigns for Democratic Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Warren has also boosted her support for Rep. Katie Porter of California who is running for the seat being vacated by longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is retiring.

Warren's fundraising list was directed at raising money for organizations fighting to re-instate the constitutional right to abortion like the National Network of Abortion Funds, Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, and Floridians Protecting Freedom.

Warren's campaign says she has brought in 29,205 donors with her average donation amount being $25 and 98 percent of donors giving $100 or less. She reportedly does not accept any money from political actions committees or financial executives.