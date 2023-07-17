Warren Calls for Probe Into Tesla Over Twitter Ties - The Messenger
Warren Calls for Probe Into Tesla Over Twitter Ties

The senator called out the possible conflicts of interest brought by Musk leading both companies

Mariana Labbate
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) talks with reporters following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is asking for an investigation of any ties between Tesla's board of directors and Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

In a letter she wrote to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Warren expresses concern over possible "conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other negative impacts" that Musk's actions as Twitter CEO can bring to Tesla shareholders.

The senator accused the Tesla board of failing to disclose concerns about Musk to shareholders and failing to ensure Musk was acting in the company's best interest.

Even though Musk has announced Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, Warren made it clear that she thinks that a probe is still warranted.

"[Musk] is likely to retain 'significant control' over the company and intends to continue overseeing core functions of the business," Warren wrote.

Warren also called out Musk for what she called his "funneling of 'more than 50 of his trusted Tesla employees' to work on his Twitter takeover, including Tesla’s Chief Information Officer and other senior staff."

