Wall Street Journal Warns GOP Could Slam into ‘Suburban Wall’ with Trump

The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board warned its readers Wednesday not to back Trump in 2024 if Republicans want to win in the suburbs.

"With Mr. Trump trying again in 2024, there’s a significant risk of hitting a suburban wall next November," noted the op-ed written in light of recent elections Tuesday.

The Journal is owned by New Corp. (and Fox News) owner Rupert Murdoch, who was once a strong supporter of Trump — but has become an increasingly harsh critic.

Trump's only real win Tuesday was in Kentucky, where state Attorney General Daniel Cameron secured the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Trump had endorsed Cameron. But, as was seen in the midterm elections, Trump-backed primary winners often fare poorly in general elections.

"In a GOP primary, Mr. Trump’s imprimatur is valuable, but not so much in a general election," the Journal pointed out.

The piece warned against recruiting candidates who peddle Trump’s 2020 conspiracy theories, calling them a losing proposition, especially in the suburbs.

"The fact that party money and energy is still being wasted by President Trump’s 2020 election grievances is a running GOP sore,” wrote the editorial board.

While the Board didn’t present an alternative candidate to Trump, it emphasized that “electability matters” and that many “fringe” GOP candidates lost in the 2022 midterms.

It also suggested that the party finds an "abortion compromise that Republicans can sell to the voters they used to take for granted."