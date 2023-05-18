Wall Street Journal Warns GOP Could Slam into ‘Suburban Wall’ with Trump
"The fact that party money and energy is still being wasted by President Trump’s 2020 election grievances is a running GOP sore."
The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board warned its readers Wednesday not to back Trump in 2024 if Republicans want to win in the suburbs.
"With Mr. Trump trying again in 2024, there’s a significant risk of hitting a suburban wall next November," noted the op-ed written in light of recent elections Tuesday.
The Journal is owned by New Corp. (and Fox News) owner Rupert Murdoch, who was once a strong supporter of Trump — but has become an increasingly harsh critic.
Trump's only real win Tuesday was in Kentucky, where state Attorney General Daniel Cameron secured the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
- Tipping Now Suggested At Self-Checkout Lines
- Can the same House that barely elected a speaker manage to raise the debt ceiling?
- Former Trump Prosecutor Slams House ‘Political Theater,’ Pleads Fifth
- ‘We Could Screw This Up’: McConnell Fears GOP May Not Retake Senate
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
Trump had endorsed Cameron. But, as was seen in the midterm elections, Trump-backed primary winners often fare poorly in general elections.
"In a GOP primary, Mr. Trump’s imprimatur is valuable, but not so much in a general election," the Journal pointed out.
The piece warned against recruiting candidates who peddle Trump’s 2020 conspiracy theories, calling them a losing proposition, especially in the suburbs.
"The fact that party money and energy is still being wasted by President Trump’s 2020 election grievances is a running GOP sore,” wrote the editorial board.
While the Board didn’t present an alternative candidate to Trump, it emphasized that “electability matters” and that many “fringe” GOP candidates lost in the 2022 midterms.
It also suggested that the party finds an "abortion compromise that Republicans can sell to the voters they used to take for granted."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics