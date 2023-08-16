Voters Believe Hunter Biden Got Special Treatment, New Poll Finds

President Biden’s son, Hunter, has kept himself in the headlines with legal troubles as his father prepares to seek reelection and a majority of voters believe he has received special treatment from law enforcement officials, according to a Harris/Messenger poll conducted by HarrisX.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing probe into Hunter Biden. The move was announced after a plea deal between Biden’s lawyers and Weiss’s team of prosecutors broke down, meaning the case would likely go to trial.

When asked if the Justice Department and the FBI were operating fairly or if they were shielding Joe and Hunter Biden from a full investigation, 44% said they were operating fairly while 56% said they were shielding the Bidens.

A clear majority of voters — 65% — said they believe the former IRS employees turned whistleblowers that said the Justice Department steered the investigation of Hunter Biden so as to protect him and Joe Biden. That includes 79% of Republicans, 51% of Democrats, and 67% of Independent voters.

“The IRS whistleblowers are a serious development for the Biden reelection campaign,” said Dritan Nesho, CEO and head pollster at HarrisX.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

While voters have a clear view of Hunter Biden’s legal problems, they are split on how the authorities should proceed with the matter. Forty-seven percent said they believe the special counsel will lead to a fair investigation of Hunter Biden, while 53% said a congressional investigation is needed because of possible bias in the Justice Department.

Democrats (68%) preferred the special counsel, while Republicans (75%) preferred a congressional investigation. Independents narrowly favored the congressional investigation route, 53%-47%.

The poll, conducted online Aug. 11-13 among 932 registered voters, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%.